Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is a Japanese pharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for bringing up forth novel therapies in oncology, including immune oncology, with further focus on new areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases. Daiichi, through the pharmaceutical technology platform, develops processes for manufacturing of quality pharmaceuticals that meet desired efficacy and safety parameters. Daiichi is involved in process technology, biotechnology, formulation technology, analytical and quality evaluation technology. Its products brand includes PRALIA, MOVANTIK, LIXIANA, levofloxacin, Injectafer, and others. The company has its business operations in Europe, North America, and Japan. Most of its revenue comes from Japan.