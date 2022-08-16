Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2022

Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for CalAmp Corp CAMP from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, CalAmp showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. CalAmp closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. The current stock performance of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $9.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.00.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for SITE Centers Corp SITC from Neutral to Buy. SITE Centers earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.39. SITE Centers closed at $15.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Seagen Inc SGEN, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Seagen earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.43. At the end of the last trading period, Seagen closed at $168.53.
Downgrades
- According to CLSA, the prior rating for Coupang Inc CPNG was changed from Outperform to Sell. For the second quarter, Coupang had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Coupang closed at $18.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Aerovate Therapeutics Inc AVTE, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Aerovate Therapeutics earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $23.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aerovate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $27.83 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.54.
- For Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Clean Energy Fuels earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. At the end of the last trading period, Clean Energy Fuels closed at $7.99.
- For EVO Payments Inc EVOP, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, EVO Payments had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. At the end of the last trading period, EVO Payments closed at $33.53.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for TPI Composites Inc TPIC from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $22.40.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Public Storage PSA was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Public Storage earned $3.99 in the second quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $421.76 and a 52-week-low of $293.39. At the end of the last trading period, Public Storage closed at $355.34.
- For Avalara Inc AVLR, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Avalara had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.34 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $92.06.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc EFX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $294.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.25. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $220.24.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Rackspace Technology Inc RXT was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Rackspace Tech had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Tech closed at $5.82.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Trinet Group Inc TNET from Neutral to Underweight. Trinet Group earned $1.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trinet Group shows a 52-week-high of $103.36 and a 52-week-low of $69.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.97.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for ChromaDex Corp CDXC from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, ChromaDex had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.03 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. ChromaDex closed at $1.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Maxeon Solar Technologies had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $23.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.14.
- For Sema4 Holdings Corp SMFR, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Sema4 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.67 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. At the end of the last trading period, Sema4 Holdings closed at $2.40.
- B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $2.83, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bed Bath & Beyond shows a 52-week-high of $30.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.00.
- For Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $79.03. Zoom Video Comms closed at $113.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Snowflake Inc SNOW, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $170.44.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK from Outperform to Market Perform. Park Hotels & Resorts earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $15.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Aptinyx Inc APTX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Aptinyx had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. Aptinyx closed at $0.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Elanco Animal Health showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.66 and a 52-week-low of $18.64. At the end of the last trading period, Elanco Animal Health closed at $19.36.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc RPID was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Rapid Micro Biosystems showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $20.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $2.49. At the end of the last trading period, Rapid Micro Biosystems closed at $3.83.
Initiations
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT with a Buy rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $20.00. POINT Biopharma Global earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. POINT Biopharma Global closed at $8.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson Inc MATX with an Underperform rating. The price target for Matson is set to $80.00. In the second quarter, Matson showed an EPS of $9.49, compared to $3.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Matson shows a 52-week-high of $125.34 and a 52-week-low of $68.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.90.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alkermes PLC ALKS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alkermes is set to $26.00. Alkermes earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alkermes shows a 52-week-high of $32.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.60.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on GH Research PLC GHRS. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for GH Research. For the first quarter, GH Research had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of GH Research shows a 52-week-high of $24.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.34.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on EQRx Inc EQRX. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for EQRx. EQRx earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EQRx shows a 52-week-high of $7.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.98.
