Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2022

Upgrades

For Telia Company AB TLSNY, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Telia Company had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.16 and a 52-week-low of $6.76. At the end of the last trading period, Telia Company closed at $8.14.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI was changed from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.43 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $43.19 at the end of the last trading period.

For Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Mirati Therapeutics earned $3.40 in the first quarter, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.99 and a 52-week-low of $51.16. Mirati Therapeutics closed at $59.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc TREX from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.76. At the end of the last trading period, Trex Co closed at $61.96.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc CMA from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Comerica closed at $72.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Citi Trends Inc CTRN was changed from Buy to Hold. Citi Trends earned $1.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Citi Trends shows a 52-week-high of $97.46 and a 52-week-low of $25.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.30.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Allstate Corp ALL from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Allstate showed an EPS of $2.58, compared to $6.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $144.46 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.79.

For Dollar General Corp DG, Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Dollar Gen earned $2.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.20 and a 52-week-low of $185.15. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Gen closed at $201.33.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Spero Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spero Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $19.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.

For Pure Storage Inc PSTG, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.71 and a 52-week-low of $17.40. Pure Storage closed at $25.17 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE from Buy to Neutral. Hewlett Packard earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Hewlett Packard closed at $15.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Freshpet Inc FRPT was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Freshpet showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freshpet shows a 52-week-high of $183.38 and a 52-week-low of $53.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.53.

For Wix.com Ltd WIX, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Wix.com had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $309.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.24. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $68.66.

For Ross Stores Inc ROST, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Ross Stores earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.58 and a 52-week-low of $84.44. At the end of the last trading period, Ross Stores closed at $92.70.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc PPG was changed from Buy to Hold. PPG Indus earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPG Indus shows a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $111.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.67.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Biolase Inc BIOL. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Biolase. Biolase earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.72 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. At the end of the last trading period, Biolase closed at $3.84.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions Inc STRM with a Buy rating. The price target for Streamline Health Solns is set to $3.00. In the fourth quarter, Streamline Health Solns showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Streamline Health Solns shows a 52-week-high of $2.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.22.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Apyx Medical Corp APYX with a Buy rating. The price target for Apyx Medical is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, Apyx Medical had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. At the end of the last trading period, Apyx Medical closed at $3.41.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Inspirato Incorporated ISPO with an In-Line rating. The price target for Inspirato is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.67. Inspirato closed at $5.54 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Novavax Inc NVAX with an Underperform rating. Novavax earned $2.56 in the first quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novavax shows a 52-week-high of $277.80 and a 52-week-low of $41.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.43.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Leafly Holdings Inc LFLY. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Leafly Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. At the end of the last trading period, Leafly Holdings closed at $9.75.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX with an Underperform rating. The price target for TG Therapeutics is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, TG Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. TG Therapeutics closed at $6.04 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc RVMD with a Neutral rating. The price target for Revolution Medicines is set to $24.00. For the first quarter, Revolution Medicines had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Revolution Medicines closed at $15.16 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point is set to $58.00. In the first quarter, Turning Point showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Turning Point closed at $35.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on ESAB Corp ESAB with a Buy rating. The price target for ESAB is set to $56.00. ESAB earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ESAB shows a 52-week-high of $58.08 and a 52-week-low of $42.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.79.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Bill.com Holdings. For the third quarter, Bill.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $348.50 and a 52-week-low of $89.87. Bill.com Holdings closed at $114.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for SVF Inv Corp 3. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. SVF Inv Corp 3 closed at $9.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc COUP. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Coupa Software. Coupa Software earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $283.38 and a 52-week-low of $58.43. At the end of the last trading period, Coupa Software closed at $71.73.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems Inc BSY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bentley Systems is set to $40.00. In the first quarter, Bentley Systems showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.92 and a 52-week-low of $26.32. At the end of the last trading period, Bentley Systems closed at $32.29.

