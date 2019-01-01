QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 9:35AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telia is the incumbent telecom operator in Sweden and one of the dominant players in Finland and Norway. Its home market, Sweden, represents more than 40% of its revenue. Besides extensive operations in these countries, the firm also has assets in Denmark and in the Baltic region. The firm divested its outstanding operations in Eurasia in 2018 following alleged corruption linked to local partners and disappointing performance that was exacerbated by tough economic and market conditions. The firm's strategy has been to focus on connectivity (high-quality, cost-efficient network) and convergence (bundling of fixed and mobile offerings).

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Telia Company Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telia Company (TLSNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telia Company's (TLSNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telia Company.

Q

What is the target price for Telia Company (TLSNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telia Company

Q

Current Stock Price for Telia Company (TLSNY)?

A

The stock price for Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNY) is $7.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telia Company (TLSNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Q

When is Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNY) reporting earnings?

A

Telia Company’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Telia Company (TLSNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telia Company.

Q

What sector and industry does Telia Company (TLSNY) operate in?

A

Telia Company is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.