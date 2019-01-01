|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|REV
|2.640B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Telia Company.
There is no analysis for Telia Company
The stock price for Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNY) is $7.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.
Telia Company’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Telia Company.
Telia Company is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.