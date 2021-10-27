fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Mercer International earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. At the end of the last trading period, Mercer International closed at $10.25.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Kennametal had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $27.76. At the end of the last trading period, Kennametal closed at $38.46.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $114.61 and a 52-week-low of $64.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.01.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from Neutral to Overweight. Abbott Laboratories earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $103.13. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $128.13.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. United Parcel Service earned $2.71 in the third quarter, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.24 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. United Parcel Service closed at $218.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CommVault Systems showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $39.20. CommVault Systems closed at $61.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Cortexyme had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Cortexyme shows a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.68.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Toro earned $0.92 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.13 and a 52-week-low of $80.77. Toro closed at $99.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Pentair had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $48.49. At the end of the last trading period, Pentair closed at $74.26.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Ecolab had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $231.25 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.28.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With an Outperform rating, William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for uniQure. For the third quarter, uniQure had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of uniQure shows a 52-week-high of $52.19 and a 52-week-low of $25.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.38.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (NYSE:CBAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for CBRE Acquisition Hldgs is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of CBRE Acquisition Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.04.
  • With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Gentherm. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Gentherm shows a 52-week-high of $89.41 and a 52-week-low of $44.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.80.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Ballys. In the second quarter, Ballys showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.92 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. Ballys closed at $52.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Skillz's EPS was $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.97. Skillz closed at $11.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, DraftKings showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $34.90. At the end of the last trading period, DraftKings closed at $48.75.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) with a Neutral rating. Unity Software earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $76.00. Unity Software closed at $147.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for ironSource. In the second quarter, ironSource showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $11.88.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Playtika Holding is set to $35.00. In the second quarter, Playtika Holding earned $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $20.88. Playtika Holding closed at $28.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $98.00. In the second quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $103.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.89.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zynga is set to $10.00. For the second quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. Zynga closed at $7.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP). The price target seems to have been set at $114.00 for AppLovin. AppLovin earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $98.60 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.01.
  • For FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. FuboTV earned $0.38 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. FuboTV closed at $29.27 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

