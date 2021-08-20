Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021
Upgrades
- For Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Investors Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. At the end of the last trading period, Investors Bancorp closed at $13.44.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) from Hold to Buy. Leslies earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.15. At the end of the last trading period, Leslies closed at $21.60.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Macy's shows a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.61.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) was changed from Hold to Buy. CF Industries Holdings earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.19 and a 52-week-low of $25.30. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $43.34.
- For The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Mosaic earned $1.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.57.
- For FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. FibroGen earned $1.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $11.47. At the end of the last trading period, FibroGen closed at $11.47.
Downgrades
- For Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Phillips 66 earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Phillips 66 closed at $66.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Leidos Holdings had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current stock performance of Leidos Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.75 and a 52-week-low of $79.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.67.
- BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.69. Performance Food Group closed at $42.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Duke Energy showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duke Energy shows a 52-week-high of $108.38 and a 52-week-low of $78.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.88.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Healthcare Trust showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.72 and a 52-week-low of $23.39. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Trust closed at $29.66.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.01 and a 52-week-low of $26.77. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Realty Trust closed at $29.89.
- For Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Pinnacle West Capital earned $1.91 in the second quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.29. Pinnacle West Capital closed at $80.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Inovalon Holdings showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. Inovalon Holdings closed at $40.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Ontrak had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.51. At the end of the last trading period, Ontrak closed at $11.68.
- For Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Aprea Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aprea Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.43.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The current stock performance of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $50.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.84.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) with a Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, AngioDynamics showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AngioDynamics shows a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.36.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ATHE) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Alterity Therapeutics is set to $4.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.09. At the end of the last trading period, Alterity Therapeutics closed at $1.28.
- With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Byrna Technologies. In the second quarter, Byrna Technologies earned $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. Byrna Technologies closed at $24.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for OppFi is set to $7.00. OppFi closed at $6.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with an Outperform rating. Ryan Specialty Group closed at $30.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. WSFS Financial earned $2.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.18 and a 52-week-low of $24.59. WSFS Financial closed at $44.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) with a Buy rating. The price target for NextPlay Technologies is set to $3.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, NextPlay Technologies's EPS was $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.39 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. At the end of the last trading period, NextPlay Technologies closed at $1.81.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP). The price target seems to have been set at $16.50 for Perella Weinberg Partners. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Perella Weinberg Partners's EPS was $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.84. At the end of the last trading period, Perella Weinberg Partners closed at $13.29.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Janus Intl Gr is set to $18.00. In the second quarter, Janus Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Janus Intl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.45.
