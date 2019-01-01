QQQ
Aug 20, 2021
PVA TePla AG is a Germany-based company that provides vacuum solutions for high temperature and plasma treatment processes, as well as plant engineering solutions. The company operates through two segments: Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrials Systems segment specializes in the development, construction, and marketing of vacuum heat treatment furnaces for processing materials at high temperatures. The Semiconductor Systems segment generates large revenue provides systems for the semiconductor and solar industry ranging from systems for the production of silicon crystals for the semiconductor, solar and optoelectronic industry to systems for plasma treatment in the semiconductor assembly. Major revenue is derived from the Asian market.

PVA TePla Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PVA TePla (TPLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PVA TePla (OTCPK: TPLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PVA TePla's (TPLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PVA TePla.

Q

What is the target price for PVA TePla (TPLKF) stock?

A

The latest price target for PVA TePla (OTCPK: TPLKF) was reported by Berenberg on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TPLKF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PVA TePla (TPLKF)?

A

The stock price for PVA TePla (OTCPK: TPLKF) is $43.82 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PVA TePla (TPLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PVA TePla.

Q

When is PVA TePla (OTCPK:TPLKF) reporting earnings?

A

PVA TePla does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PVA TePla (TPLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PVA TePla.

Q

What sector and industry does PVA TePla (TPLKF) operate in?

A

PVA TePla is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.