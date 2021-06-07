 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) from Hold to Buy. Marriott Vacations earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $190.97 and a 52-week-low of $75.97. Marriott Vacations closed at $170.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) from Hold to Buy. Magnite earned $0.03 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Magnite closed at $28.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Merus showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Merus shows a 52-week-high of $31.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.68.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visa shows a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $179.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.14.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Tellurian earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tellurian closed at $4.93.
  • For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.75 and a 52-week-low of $75.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $96.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $72.79.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Newtek Business Services showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newtek Business Services shows a 52-week-high of $38.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.70.
  • For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, New Oriental Education had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. New Oriental Education closed at $9.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, AutoZone had an EPS of $26.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.39. The current stock performance of AutoZone shows a 52-week-high of $1542.30 and a 52-week-low of $1074.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1387.21.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $7.03, compared to $3.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.00 and a 52-week-low of $57.30. At the end of the last trading period, Capital One Financial closed at $166.26.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ArcBest earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ArcBest shows a 52-week-high of $93.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.83.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Werner Enterprises earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Werner Enterprises closed at $45.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $75.00. Progressive closed at $100.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Fiserv earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Fiserv closed at $113.40 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Aegis Capital initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE:OLP) with a Buy rating. The price target for One Liberty Properties is set to $32.00. For the first quarter, One Liberty Properties had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of One Liberty Properties shows a 52-week-high of $26.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.62.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for iPower is set to $9.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. At the end of the last trading period, iPower closed at $7.19.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Global E Online is set to $42.00. In the first quarter, Global E Online earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Global E Online closed at $35.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for iPower is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of iPower shows a 52-week-high of $7.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.19.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Similarweb is set to $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, Similarweb closed at $21.79.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FRX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Forest Road Acquisition is set to $11.00. Forest Road Acquisition earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. At the end of the last trading period, Forest Road Acquisition closed at $10.12.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Genius Sports. In the first quarter, Genius Sports showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $4.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genius Sports shows a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.33.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Similarweb is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, Similarweb closed at $21.79.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global E Online is set to $44.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Global E Online's EPS was $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Global E Online closed at $35.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set to $140.00. Peloton Interactive earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.01.
  • With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Etsy. In the first quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $74.82. Etsy closed at $164.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Vocera Communications. For the first quarter, Vocera Communications had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Vocera Communications shows a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.11.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Unity Biotechnology. In the first quarter, Unity Biotechnology showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. Unity Biotechnology closed at $4.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Global E Online. In the first quarter, Global E Online earned $0.08. The current stock performance of Global E Online shows a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.50.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for AudioEye is set to $28.00. AudioEye earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AudioEye shows a 52-week-high of $44.37 and a 52-week-low of $7.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.91.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Integra Resources is set to $7.25. The current stock performance of Integra Resources shows a 52-week-high of $4.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.30.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for LogicBio Therapeutics is set to $15.00. In the first quarter, LogicBio Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LogicBio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.68.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ARCB + AEYE)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
Old Dominion Reports Strong Demand Continued Through May
LTL Carriers See Strong Trends Flow Through Second Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SCYXAegis CapitalMaintains35.0
DMTRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On5.0
VFFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains11.5
OLPAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On32.0
IPWRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com