Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2021
Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) from Hold to Buy. Marriott Vacations earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $190.97 and a 52-week-low of $75.97. Marriott Vacations closed at $170.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) from Hold to Buy. Magnite earned $0.03 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Magnite closed at $28.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Merus showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Merus shows a 52-week-high of $31.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.68.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visa shows a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $179.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.14.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Tellurian earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tellurian closed at $4.93.
- For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.75 and a 52-week-low of $75.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $96.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $72.79.
Downgrades
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Newtek Business Services showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newtek Business Services shows a 52-week-high of $38.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.70.
- For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, New Oriental Education had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. New Oriental Education closed at $9.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, AutoZone had an EPS of $26.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.39. The current stock performance of AutoZone shows a 52-week-high of $1542.30 and a 52-week-low of $1074.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1387.21.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $7.03, compared to $3.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.00 and a 52-week-low of $57.30. At the end of the last trading period, Capital One Financial closed at $166.26.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ArcBest earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ArcBest shows a 52-week-high of $93.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.83.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Werner Enterprises earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Werner Enterprises closed at $45.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $75.00. Progressive closed at $100.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Fiserv earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Fiserv closed at $113.40 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE:OLP) with a Buy rating. The price target for One Liberty Properties is set to $32.00. For the first quarter, One Liberty Properties had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of One Liberty Properties shows a 52-week-high of $26.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.62.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for iPower is set to $9.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. At the end of the last trading period, iPower closed at $7.19.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Global E Online is set to $42.00. In the first quarter, Global E Online earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Global E Online closed at $35.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for iPower is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of iPower shows a 52-week-high of $7.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.19.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Similarweb is set to $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, Similarweb closed at $21.79.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FRX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Forest Road Acquisition is set to $11.00. Forest Road Acquisition earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. At the end of the last trading period, Forest Road Acquisition closed at $10.12.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Genius Sports. In the first quarter, Genius Sports showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $4.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genius Sports shows a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.33.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Similarweb is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, Similarweb closed at $21.79.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global E Online is set to $44.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Global E Online's EPS was $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Global E Online closed at $35.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set to $140.00. Peloton Interactive earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.01.
- With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Etsy. In the first quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $74.82. Etsy closed at $164.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Vocera Communications. For the first quarter, Vocera Communications had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Vocera Communications shows a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.11.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Unity Biotechnology. In the first quarter, Unity Biotechnology showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. Unity Biotechnology closed at $4.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Global E Online. In the first quarter, Global E Online earned $0.08. The current stock performance of Global E Online shows a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.50.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for AudioEye is set to $28.00. AudioEye earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AudioEye shows a 52-week-high of $44.37 and a 52-week-low of $7.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.91.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Integra Resources is set to $7.25. The current stock performance of Integra Resources shows a 52-week-high of $4.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.30.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for LogicBio Therapeutics is set to $15.00. In the first quarter, LogicBio Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LogicBio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.68.
