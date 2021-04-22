 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021
Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $255.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. First Solar closed at $83.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Array Technologies earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $25.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.62.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) from Hold to Buy. Heico earned $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.25. At the end of the last trading period, Heico closed at $134.97.
  • For AutoNation Inc (NYSE:AN), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, AutoNation showed an EPS of $2.79, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoNation shows a 52-week-high of $99.78 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.41.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Align Tech earned $2.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Align Tech shows a 52-week-high of $634.46 and a 52-week-low of $184.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $616.08.
  • For Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Webster Financial showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.81 and a 52-week-low of $19.76. At the end of the last trading period, Webster Financial closed at $50.94.
  • According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. At the end of the last trading period, Cimarex Energy closed at $60.92.
  • For Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.72.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Qualtrics International earned $0.01 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Qualtrics International shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $30.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.82.

Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $28.17. Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $33.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lordstown Motors showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.79. Lordstown Motors closed at $9.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Fisker earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.15.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Interpublic Gr of Cos earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.82 and a 52-week-low of $13.91. Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $30.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $45.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.47.
  • Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO) from Buy to Neutral. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.24 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. At the end of the last trading period, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs closed at $54.57.
  • For Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Welbilt had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. At the end of the last trading period, Welbilt closed at $22.61.

Initiations

  • Lake Street initiated coverage on AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMMO is set to $9.00. AMMO earned $0.04 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. At the end of the last trading period, AMMO closed at $6.85.
  • Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karooooo is set to $44.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. At the end of the last trading period, Karooooo closed at $32.10.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novan is set to $3.00. Novan earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. Novan closed at $1.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • LightShed Partners initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $100.00. Pinterest earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $72.50.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Daqo New Energy is set to $108.66. In the fourth quarter, Daqo New Energy showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1218.20 and a 52-week-low of $37.02. Daqo New Energy closed at $75.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BTRS Holdings is set to $17.00. In the fourth quarter, BTRS Holdings earned $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. BTRS Holdings closed at $14.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Okta. In the fourth quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $142.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $274.54.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Franchise Group. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Franchise Group's EPS was $0.12. The current stock performance of Franchise Group shows a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.13.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $285.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $302.10. Coinbase Global closed at $311.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DarioHealth is set to $31.00. DarioHealth earned $1.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DarioHealth shows a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.22.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jamf Holding is set to $45.00. In the fourth quarter, Jamf Holding earned $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.87 and a 52-week-low of $28.82. At the end of the last trading period, Jamf Holding closed at $35.02.

