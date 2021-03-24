Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021
Upgrades
- Tigress Financial upgraded the previous rating for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) from Neutral to Buy. Verizon Communications earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $48.84. At the end of the last trading period, Verizon Communications closed at $56.89.
- According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Pacific Mercantile showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pacific Mercantile shows a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.90.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was changed from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Bank of New York Mellon showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.76 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $44.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Central Garden & Pet earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Central Garden & Pet shows a 52-week-high of $53.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.87.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $216.75 and a 52-week-low of $136.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.93.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.31 and a 52-week-low of $140.32. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $281.06.
- MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Neutral to Buy. Continental Resources earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.98.
- For Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Everest Re Group showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $3.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everest Re Group shows a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $157.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $241.55.
- For Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Matador Resources earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.54. At the end of the last trading period, Matador Resources closed at $22.01.
- For Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ:CLMT), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Calumet Specialty earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. At the end of the last trading period, Calumet Specialty closed at $5.28.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, NextDecade earned $0.09. The current stock performance of NextDecade shows a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.71.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Infosys showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.76. At the end of the last trading period, Infosys closed at $18.71.
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alcoa earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Alcoa closed at $27.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) from Hold to Buy. Cloudflare earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.53. Cloudflare closed at $72.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $52.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $183.00.
Downgrades
- For BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of BHP Gr shows a 52-week-high of $67.03 and a 52-week-low of $24.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.02.
- For GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, GameStop had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $483.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. At the end of the last trading period, GameStop closed at $181.12.
- According to ScotiaBank, the prior rating for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Credicorp showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $3.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credicorp shows a 52-week-high of $172.12 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $140.54.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Centerspace earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. At the end of the last trading period, Centerspace closed at $69.74.
- For Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:VINP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Vinci Partners Inv earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Vinci Partners Inv shows a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.70.
- For Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Bausch Health Companies had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.49. Bausch Health Companies closed at $31.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. At the end of the last trading period, Freeport-McMoRan closed at $32.19.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KSPN). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Kaspien Holdings. For the third quarter, Kaspien Holdings had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.91. The current stock performance of Kaspien Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $63.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.23.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. VAALCO Energy closed at $2.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:RPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repay Holdings is set to $29.00. In the fourth quarter, Repay Holdings showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.69. Repay Holdings closed at $23.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Intrusion. Intrusion earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. At the end of the last trading period, Intrusion closed at $27.12.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Immunic. In the fourth quarter, Immunic showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.21 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Immunic closed at $14.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synovus Finl is set to $53.00. Synovus Finl earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.51 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Synovus Finl closed at $44.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for OceanFirst Financial. For the fourth quarter, OceanFirst Financial had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of OceanFirst Financial shows a 52-week-high of $25.76 and a 52-week-low of $12.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.20.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sixt SE (OTC:SIXGF) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.50 and a 52-week-low of $90.50. At the end of the last trading period, Sixt closed at $119.00.
- For Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS), MKM Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Oasis Petroleum had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Oasis Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $65.58 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.73.
