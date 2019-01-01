QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 6:21AM
Antofagasta PLC is a Chilean copper mining company. The company operates four copper mines in Chile, two of which produce significant volumes of by-products. The company also has a portfolio of growth opportunities located mainly in Chile. In addition to mining, the company has a transport division providing rail and road cargo services in northern Chile to mining customers. All of the company's operations are located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile except for its flagship operation, Los Pelambres, which is in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The operating business segments are Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration & evaluation, Corporate & other items, and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment drives maximum revenue.

Antofagasta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antofagasta (ANFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antofagasta (OTCPK: ANFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antofagasta's (ANFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Antofagasta.

Q

What is the target price for Antofagasta (ANFGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Antofagasta (OTCPK: ANFGF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ANFGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Antofagasta (ANFGF)?

A

The stock price for Antofagasta (OTCPK: ANFGF) is $19.25 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:05:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antofagasta (ANFGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Antofagasta (OTCPK:ANFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Antofagasta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Antofagasta (ANFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antofagasta.

Q

What sector and industry does Antofagasta (ANFGF) operate in?

A

Antofagasta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.