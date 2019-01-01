|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sixt.
The latest price target for Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SIXGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) is $136 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 13:31:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sixt.
Sixt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sixt.
Sixt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.