Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
130.05 - 148.75
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.21
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 6:18AM
Sixt SE provides automotive rental services mainly across Europe and the US. The company offers rental solutions from passenger vehicles, including sports utilities vehicles, electric vehicles, and luxury sports cars to vans and trucks. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride, and others, the company offers mobility services in the areas of car rental, car sharing, ride services, and car subscriptions. These products can be booked via a single app that also integrates the services of mobility partners.

Sixt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sixt (SIXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sixt's (SIXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sixt.

Q

What is the target price for Sixt (SIXGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SIXGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sixt (SIXGF)?

A

The stock price for Sixt (OTCEM: SIXGF) is $136 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 13:31:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sixt (SIXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sixt.

Q

When is Sixt (OTCEM:SIXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Sixt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sixt (SIXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sixt.

Q

What sector and industry does Sixt (SIXGF) operate in?

A

Sixt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.