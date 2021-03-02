 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.78 and a 52-week-low of $31.57. At the end of the last trading period, Dentsply Sirona closed at $59.71.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TrueCar had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. TrueCar closed at $5.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. Zoom Video Communications closed at $409.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • CIBC upgraded the previous rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from Neutral to Outperformer. In the first quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.35 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of Nova Scotia closed at $59.74.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Extra Space Storage showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.59 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $123.67.
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from Underperform to Neutral. Tenaris earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenaris shows a 52-week-high of $21.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.55.
  • For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:STSA), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.51.
  • For Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:RPAY), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Repay Holdings earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Repay Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.63.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. Akamai Technologies closed at $95.94 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE:SKY) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Skyline Champion showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. At the end of the last trading period, Skyline Champion closed at $46.86.
  • For ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. ADT earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ADT shows a 52-week-high of $17.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.73.
  • For Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Inseego showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.91. At the end of the last trading period, Inseego closed at $15.03.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Switch showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was changed from Buy to Hold. Applied Optoelectronics earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.57 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Applied Optoelectronics closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Athenex showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Athenex closed at $5.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, FibroGen had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. FibroGen closed at $50.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Viatris shows a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.72.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Athenex had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Athenex shows a 52-week-high of $15.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.46.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

  • For Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:LHDX), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.27. At the end of the last trading period, Lucira Health closed at $19.39.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Angion Biomedica is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Angion Biomedica closed at $19.92.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clene is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. At the end of the last trading period, Clene closed at $13.58.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $30.00.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MP Materials is set to $57.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $46.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Bolt Biotherapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $30.00.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ:PHVS). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Pharvaris. The current stock performance of Pharvaris shows a 52-week-high of $42.86 and a 52-week-low of $23.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.23.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:IMCR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Immunocore Holdings. The current stock performance of Immunocore Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $61.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.05.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical earned $0.26 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of AVITA Medical shows a 52-week-high of $30.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.49.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ADT + AAOI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Preview: ADT's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AICanaccord GenuityMaintains120.0
LHDXWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
ORTXJP MorganAssumes15.0
ANGNStifelInitiates Coverage On40.0
CLNNBenchmarkInitiates Coverage On25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com