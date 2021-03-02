Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2021
Upgrades
- Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.78 and a 52-week-low of $31.57. At the end of the last trading period, Dentsply Sirona closed at $59.71.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TrueCar had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. TrueCar closed at $5.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. Zoom Video Communications closed at $409.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- CIBC upgraded the previous rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from Neutral to Outperformer. In the first quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.35 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of Nova Scotia closed at $59.74.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Extra Space Storage showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.59 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $123.67.
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from Underperform to Neutral. Tenaris earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenaris shows a 52-week-high of $21.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.55.
- For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:STSA), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.51.
- For Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:RPAY), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Repay Holdings earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Repay Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.63.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. Akamai Technologies closed at $95.94 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE:SKY) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Skyline Champion showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. At the end of the last trading period, Skyline Champion closed at $46.86.
- For ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. ADT earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ADT shows a 52-week-high of $17.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.73.
- For Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Inseego showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.91. At the end of the last trading period, Inseego closed at $15.03.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Switch showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was changed from Buy to Hold. Applied Optoelectronics earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.57 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Applied Optoelectronics closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Athenex showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Athenex closed at $5.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, FibroGen had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. FibroGen closed at $50.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Viatris shows a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.72.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Athenex had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Athenex shows a 52-week-high of $15.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.46.
Initiations
- For Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:LHDX), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.27. At the end of the last trading period, Lucira Health closed at $19.39.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Angion Biomedica is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Angion Biomedica closed at $19.92.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clene is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. At the end of the last trading period, Clene closed at $13.58.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $30.00.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MP Materials is set to $57.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $46.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Bolt Biotherapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $30.00.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ:PHVS). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Pharvaris. The current stock performance of Pharvaris shows a 52-week-high of $42.86 and a 52-week-low of $23.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.23.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:IMCR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Immunocore Holdings. The current stock performance of Immunocore Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $61.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.05.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical earned $0.26 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of AVITA Medical shows a 52-week-high of $30.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.49.
