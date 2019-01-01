Temenos AG is a Switzerland-based provider of software systems for banking and other financial services. Its digital banking offerings include corporate banking, investor servicing, retail banking, Islamic banking, Internet and mobile banking, and micro-banking capabilities. Its other offerings include financial crime analysis, payment processing, risk and compliance, portfolio and fund accounting, customer relationship management, data warehousing, and reporting. The firm has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.