Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.3K
Div / Yield
1/1.01%
52 Wk
94.96 - 170.18
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
37.03
Open
-
P/E
36.57
EPS
0.4
Shares
74.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Temenos AG is a Switzerland-based provider of software systems for banking and other financial services. Its digital banking offerings include corporate banking, investor servicing, retail banking, Islamic banking, Internet and mobile banking, and micro-banking capabilities. Its other offerings include financial crime analysis, payment processing, risk and compliance, portfolio and fund accounting, customer relationship management, data warehousing, and reporting. The firm has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.420
REV290.018M

Analyst Ratings

Temenos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Temenos (TMSNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Temenos (OTCPK: TMSNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Temenos's (TMSNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Temenos.

Q

What is the target price for Temenos (TMSNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Temenos (OTCPK: TMSNY) was reported by Barclays on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TMSNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Temenos (TMSNY)?

A

The stock price for Temenos (OTCPK: TMSNY) is $98.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Temenos (TMSNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Temenos.

Q

When is Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) reporting earnings?

A

Temenos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Temenos (TMSNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Temenos.

Q

What sector and industry does Temenos (TMSNY) operate in?

A

Temenos is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.