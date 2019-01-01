Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells consumer packaging products in four segments based on product type and geography. The North America segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells foodservice packaging, which includes disposable tableware under the Chinet brand. The segment also sells packaging for a variety of consumer food products made from both paperboard and plastic packaging. The foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment sells cups, plates, bowls, cutlery, and takeout packaging to restaurants. The flexible packaging segment sells packaging for food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The fiber packaging segment sells egg cartons, fruit trays, and cup carriers.