Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 9:07AM
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells consumer packaging products in four segments based on product type and geography. The North America segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells foodservice packaging, which includes disposable tableware under the Chinet brand. The segment also sells packaging for a variety of consumer food products made from both paperboard and plastic packaging. The foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment sells cups, plates, bowls, cutlery, and takeout packaging to restaurants. The flexible packaging segment sells packaging for food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The fiber packaging segment sells egg cartons, fruit trays, and cup carriers.

Huhtamaki Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huhtamaki (HOYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huhtamaki (OTCPK: HOYFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Huhtamaki's (HOYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huhtamaki.

Q

What is the target price for Huhtamaki (HOYFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huhtamaki (OTCPK: HOYFF) was reported by Jefferies on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HOYFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huhtamaki (HOYFF)?

A

The stock price for Huhtamaki (OTCPK: HOYFF) is $43.47 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huhtamaki (HOYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huhtamaki.

Q

When is Huhtamaki (OTCPK:HOYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Huhtamaki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huhtamaki (HOYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huhtamaki.

Q

What sector and industry does Huhtamaki (HOYFF) operate in?

A

Huhtamaki is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.