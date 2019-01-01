Benchmark Holdings PLC is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. Its operating segment includes Genetics; Advanced Nutrition; Health; All other segments and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Nutrition segment. The Advanced Nutrition segment manufactures and provides technically advanced nutrition and health products to the global aquaculture industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of the World and also has a presence in Norway; the Faroe Islands; Ecuador; India; Greece; Singapore; Chile, and the Rest of Europe.