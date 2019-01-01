QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
556.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
703.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 6:14AM
Benchmark Holdings PLC is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. Its operating segment includes Genetics; Advanced Nutrition; Health; All other segments and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Nutrition segment. The Advanced Nutrition segment manufactures and provides technically advanced nutrition and health products to the global aquaculture industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of the World and also has a presence in Norway; the Faroe Islands; Ecuador; India; Greece; Singapore; Chile, and the Rest of Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Benchmark Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK: BHCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benchmark Holdings's (BHCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benchmark Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK: BHCCF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BHCCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF)?

A

The stock price for Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK: BHCCF) is $0.79 last updated Mon May 24 2021 13:33:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benchmark Holdings.

Q

When is Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK:BHCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Benchmark Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benchmark Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Benchmark Holdings (BHCCF) operate in?

A

Benchmark Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.