Kerry Group is a leading global ingredient and flavor technology company serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company supplies 18,000 food and ingredient products to clients in 150 countries from 151 manufacturing plants. It derives about 80% of its sales from developed countries and 20% from the developing world, serving a wide range of end-use markets, including meat, meals, snacks, dairy, beverages, and pharma. Kerry has expanded through organic growth complemented by numerous tuck-in acquisitions.