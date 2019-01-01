QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
4.75/6.98%
52 Wk
68 - 92.93
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
146.89
Open
-
P/E
22.07
EPS
0
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 9:16AM
Icade is a French real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership and management of commercial property around Paris. The vast majority of Icade's real estate portfolio is split between office and business park properties. Nearly all of these are located in Greater Paris with roughly half residing in the inner and outer rings of the metro area. Icade derives most of its revenue from its Property Development division through the sale of real estate. Rental income from short- to mid-term leases out of its Property Investment division also represents a substantial revenue stream. Institutional investors, private investors, and buyers represent fairly equal parts of the company's customer orders. Icade also has holdings in healthcare properties outside of the Paris region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Icade Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Icade (CDMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icade (OTCPK: CDMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icade's (CDMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icade.

Q

What is the target price for Icade (CDMGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Icade (OTCPK: CDMGF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CDMGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Icade (CDMGF)?

A

The stock price for Icade (OTCPK: CDMGF) is $68.125 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:03:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icade (CDMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icade.

Q

When is Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Icade does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Icade (CDMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icade.

Q

What sector and industry does Icade (CDMGF) operate in?

A

Icade is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.