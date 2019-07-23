Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019
Upgrades
- For Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Columbia Sportswear earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. Columbia Sportswear's market cap stands at $6,978,337,486. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.74 and a 52-week-low of $80.03. Columbia Sportswear closed at $102.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN), B. Riley upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Infinera earned ($0.23) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. Infinera's market cap stands at $599,121,646. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Infinera closed at $3.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned ($1.09) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.78) in the year-ago quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics's market cap stands at $507,000,826. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics closed at $8.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Murphy Oil earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. Murphy Oil's market cap stands at $3,837,156,655. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.53 and a 52-week-low of $21.20. Murphy Oil closed at $22.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Semgroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG), Citi upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Semgroup earned ($0.37) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.48) in the year-ago quarter. Semgroup's market cap stands at $948,182,491. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Semgroup closed at $11.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Snap earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. Snap's market cap stands at $19,162,459,464. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap closed at $14.16 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Positive to the current rating Mixed. Baidu earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Baidu's market cap stands at $39,096,710,127. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $265.73 and a 52-week-low of $106.80. Baidu closed at $111.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Cadence Bancorp earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Cadence Bancorp's market cap stands at $2,042,699,199. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. Cadence Bancorp closed at $15.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Cadence Bancorp earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Cadence Bancorp's market cap stands at $2,042,699,199. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. Cadence Bancorp closed at $15.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (AMEX: CDOR), B. Riley downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Condor Hospitality Trust earned ($0.01) in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. Condor Hospitality Trust's market cap stands at $130,770,901. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.32 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Condor Hospitality Trust closed at $10.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (AMEX: CDOR), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Condor Hospitality Trust earned ($0.01) in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. Condor Hospitality Trust's market cap stands at $130,770,901. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.32 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Condor Hospitality Trust closed at $10.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Cognizant Tech Solns's market cap stands at $37,316,496,717. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.30 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $65.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Digital Realty Trust earned $1.73 in the first quarter. Digital Realty Trust's market cap stands at $24,487,824,080. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.19 and a 52-week-low of $100.05. Digital Realty Trust closed at $117.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO), National Bank Financial downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Sector Perform. Eldorado Gold earned ($0.11) in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Eldorado Gold's market cap stands at $1,243,115,566. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Eldorado Gold closed at $7.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO), GMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Eldorado Gold earned ($0.11) in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Eldorado Gold's market cap stands at $1,243,115,566. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Eldorado Gold closed at $7.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV), GMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Franco-Nevada earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. Franco-Nevada's market cap stands at $16,976,494,597. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.76 and a 52-week-low of $58.26. Franco-Nevada closed at $90.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG), GMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Iamgold earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. Iamgold's market cap stands at $1,773,997,863. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.86 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. Iamgold closed at $3.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Perform. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market's market cap stands at $2,039,459,084. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.26. Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $17.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Peak Resorts earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. Peak Resorts's market cap stands at $164,549,277. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Peak Resorts closed at $10.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Viveve Medical earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Viveve Medical's market cap stands at $18,962,867. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Viveve Medical closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Viveve Medical earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Viveve Medical's market cap stands at $18,962,867. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Viveve Medical closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE), Mizuho Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Underperform. Viveve Medical earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Viveve Medical's market cap stands at $18,962,867. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Viveve Medical closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Underperform. Viveve Medical earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Viveve Medical's market cap stands at $18,962,867. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Viveve Medical closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Viveve Medical earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Viveve Medical's market cap stands at $18,962,867. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Viveve Medical closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Zions Bancorp earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. Zions Bancorp's market cap stands at $8,257,429,830. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.76 and a 52-week-low of $38.08. Zions Bancorp closed at $45.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Zions Bancorp earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. Zions Bancorp's market cap stands at $8,257,429,830. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.76 and a 52-week-low of $38.08. Zions Bancorp closed at $45.23 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $46.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,839,015,512. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $39.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $320.00. Broadcom earned $5.21 in the second quarter, compared to $4.88 in the year-ago quarter. Broadcom's market cap stands at $117,889,489,532. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.20 and a 52-week-low of $202.77. Broadcom closed at $296.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bloomin Brands is set to $22.00. Bloomin Brands earned $0.75 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. Bloomin Brands's market cap stands at $1,603,015,985. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Bloomin Brands closed at $17.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Cambridge is set to $90.00. Cambridge earned $1.47 in the second quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. Cambridge's market cap stands at $389,473,469. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.06 and a 52-week-low of $71.34. Cambridge closed at $80.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Cowen Inc (NASDAQ: COWN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cowen is set to $20.00. Cowen earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. Cowen's market cap stands at $469,831,126. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Cowen closed at $15.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Cowen Inc (NASDAQ: COWN) with a Buy rating. Cowen earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. Cowen's market cap stands at $469,831,126. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Cowen closed at $15.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Darden Restaurants is set to $140.00. Darden Restaurants earned $1.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. Darden Restaurants's market cap stands at $15,441,675,891. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.99 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants closed at $125.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) with a Sector Weight rating. Brinker International earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. Brinker International's market cap stands at $1,521,375,000. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.82. Brinker International closed at $40.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Hold rating. Intel earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. Intel's market cap stands at $229,893,950,000. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.59 and a 52-week-low of $42.36. Intel closed at $51.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citi initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $28.00. Karuna Therapeutics's market cap stands at $462,167,763. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.26. Karuna Therapeutics closed at $19.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) with an Outperform rating. Karuna Therapeutics's market cap stands at $462,167,763. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.26. Karuna Therapeutics closed at $19.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $34.00. Karuna Therapeutics's market cap stands at $462,167,763. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.26. Karuna Therapeutics closed at $19.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $38.00. Karuna Therapeutics's market cap stands at $462,167,763. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.26. Karuna Therapeutics closed at $19.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $33.00. Phreesia's market cap stands at $851,453,663. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Phreesia closed at $23.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $31.00. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $30.00. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $30.00. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Market Perform rating. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $32.00. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $28.00. The RealReal earned ($0.08) in the second quarter. The RealReal's market cap stands at $2,050,149,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. The RealReal closed at $24.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set to $28.00. Replimune Group earned ($0.15) in the fourth quarter. Replimune Group's market cap stands at $390,730,070. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.55 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. Replimune Group closed at $12.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Silicon Laboratories is set to $120.00. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. Silicon Laboratories's market cap stands at $4,560,295,932. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.43 and a 52-week-low of $73.13. Silicon Laboratories closed at $105.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap is set to $18.00. Snap earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. Snap's market cap stands at $19,162,459,464. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap closed at $14.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $38.00. Twitter earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. Twitter's market cap stands at $28,885,164,404. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $26.19. Twitter closed at $37.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) with a Sector Weight rating. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. Texas Roadhouse's market cap stands at $3,912,685,063. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.24 and a 52-week-low of $50.84. Texas Roadhouse closed at $54.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) with a Hold rating. Xilinx earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. Xilinx's market cap stands at $31,183,271,942. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $66.35. Xilinx closed at $124.23 at the end of the last trading period.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.