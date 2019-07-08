Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • B. Riley upgraded Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) from Neutral to Buy. Orion Group rose 4.8% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Hold to Buy. Edgewell Personal Care shares rose 0.2% to close at $28.05 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Life Storage fell 0.1% to close at $98.79 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Underweight to Neutral. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.6% to $42.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Neutral to Overweight. Amneal Pharmaceuticals fell 4.5% to close at $6.66 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Daiwa Capital upgraded HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) from Neutral to Outperform. HUYA shares fell 1.3% to $25.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cabot Oil shares rose 0.5% to $23.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi upgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Neutral to Buy. Flowserve shares rose 1% to $53.52 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Rosenblatt downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Sell. Apple shares fell 1.5% to $201.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Sell. NetApp shares fell 4.3% to $59.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Overweight to Underweight. State Street shares rose 0.6% to close at $56.80 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Huntington Bancshares shares fell 1.8% to $13.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Buy to Neutral. Verizon fell 0.9% to $57.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) from Outperform to Neutral. Allegion shares rose 0.4% to close at $110.99 on Monday.
  • Buckingham Research downgraded Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from Buy to Neutral. Lithia Motors shares fell 0.8% to $121.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Neutral to Sell. F5 Networks shares fell 0.1% to close at $147.66 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Neutral to Underweight. Lennox International shares fell 0.2% to close at $288.05 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from Outperform to Market Perform. SVB Financial shares rose 2.1% to close at $222.90 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Polarityte is set to $8. Polarityte shares closed at $5.52 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) with a Overweight rating. The price target for AptarGroup is set to $144. AptarGroup shares closed at $124.61 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Crowdstrike is set to $70. Crowdstrike shares closed at $67.21 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Magnolia Oil is set to $14. Magnolia Oil shares closed at $11.34 on Friday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Signature Bank shares rose 0.8% to $125.47 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fiverr International is set to $29. Fiverr International shares closed at $27.25 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cabot Microelectronics is set to $148. Cabot Microelectronics shares closed at $110.03 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) with a Outperform rating. Forestar Group shares closed at $19.88 on Friday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG) with a Buy rating. Triplepoint Venture Growth shares closed at $14.37 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $8. Centennial Resource Development closed at $7.52 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is set to $23. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $12.84 on Friday.

