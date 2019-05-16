Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Sell to Neutral. Macy's shares rose 0.6 percent to $21.82 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Sector Perform to Outperform. KB Home shares rose 1.2 percent to $27.11 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from Hold to Buy. Mohawk Industries shares fell 2.9 percent to $132.02 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Appian rose 2.8 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from Neutral to Overweight. Scorpio Tankers shares rose 1.6 percent to $27.34 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Taylor Morrison Home shares fell 0.8 percent to close at $20.85 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Science Applications shares rose 1.1 percent to close at $74.69 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) from Hold to Buy. MYR Group fell 0.5 percent to close at $32.02 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Neutral to Outperform. AvalonBay Communities rose 0.5 percent to close at $200.70 on Monday.
- B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) from Neutral to Buy. Liberty Media Formula One rose 0.3 percent to close at $36.73 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Nomura downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Buy to Neutral. Owens Corning shares fell 0.7 percent to close at $48.96 on Wednesday.
- Argus Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Hold. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.7 percent to $54.61 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Buy to Neutral. Zayo shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $32.86 on Wednesday.
- Nomura downgraded Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from Buy to Neutral. Installed Building rose 1.1 percent to close at $55.72 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Roan Resources Inc (NYSE: ROAN) from Outperform to In-Line. Roan Resources shares rose 2.4 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) from Buy to Neutral. TopBuild shares fell 1.2 percent to $85.28 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Duke Realty Corp (NYSE: DRE) from Buy to Neutral. Duke Realty shares rose 0.8 percent to $30.81 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research downgraded Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) from Buy to Hold. Livent shares fell 2.7 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paysign is set to $12. Paysign shares closed at $7.84 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hillenbrand is set to $53. Hillenbrand shares closed at $38.82 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Outlook Therapeutics is set to $12. Outlook Therapeutics shares closed at $0.91 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Watford is set to $33. Watford shares closed at $25.98 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $21. Sunrun closed at $14.78 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ: ITRN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ituran Location is set to $42. Ituran Location shares closed at $32.68 on Wednesday.
- Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) with a Buy rating. The price target for T2 Biosystems is set to $5. T2 Biosystems closed at $2.73 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for PAR Technology is set to $32. PAR Technology shares closed at $25.50 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) with Buy rating. The price target for Ichor is set to $32. Ichor shares closed at $23.30 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Industrial Realty is set to $38. First Industrial Realty shares closed at $35.05 on Wednesday.
