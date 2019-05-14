Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from Neutral to Outperform. Tyson rose 1.7 percent to $80.89 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.9 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Hold to Buy. Capital One shares fell 0.7 percent to $86.92 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg upgraded Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) from Hold to Buy. Jumia Technologies shares rose 4.5 percent to $27.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ) from Neutral to Buy. C&J Energy fell 1.37 percent to close at $13.69 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from Neutral to Overweight. Valero Energy shares rose 0.4 percent to $81.70 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Neutral to Positive. Deckers Outdoor shares fell 5.42 percent to close at $138.35 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from Hold to Buy. AeroVironment shares fell 3.6 percent to close at $63.47 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Haemonetics fell 2.74 percent to close at $94.49 on Monday.
- BTIG upgraded Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) from Neutral to Buy. TransEnterix rose 4.7 percent to $1.33 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Needham downgraded Amber Road Inc (NYSE: AMBR) from Buy to Hold. Amber Road shares rose 25.73 percent to close at $12.95 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Limoneira shares fell 10.3 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Overweight to Neutral. Steven Madden shares fell 4.08 percent to close at $31.77 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Overweight to Neutral. G-III Apparel fell 9.35 percent to close at $34.02 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Xylem shares fell 1.78 percent to close at $76.80 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) from Neutral to Underperform. Solid Biosciences shares fell 46.3 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Shopify shares fell 1.3 percent to $247.54 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Underweight. Deere shares fell 0.6 percent to $145.44 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from Neutral to Underperformer. Hecla Mining shares fell 1.3 percent to $1.56 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) from Outperform to Neutral. Washington Real Estate Investment shares fell 0.1 percent to $27.57 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) with a Buy rating. Seelos Therapeutics shares closed at $2.71 on Monday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) with an Outperform rating. Burlington shares closed at $155.94 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Conagra is set to $35. Conagra closed at $28.11 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $21. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $10.80 on Monday.
- Citi initiated coverage on Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pluralsight is set to $42. Pluralsight shares closed at $30.72 on Monday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) with a Buy rating. Brigham Minerals shares closed at $19.94 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $75. Elastic closed at $83.20 on Monday.
- Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TJX is set to $63. TJX shares closed at $52.48 on Monday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) with a Buy rating. The price target for MannKind is set to $3. MannKind shares closed at $1.23 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) with an Underperform rating. The price target for National Beverage is set to $45. National Beverage shares closed at $54.55 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.