Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Underperform to Market Perform. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 3.49 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Neutral to Buy. NXP Semiconductors shares climbed 1.39 percent to $94.05 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Sell to Neutral. Teva shares rose 7.13 percent to $24.48 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Neutral to Buy. Broadcom shares rose 1.23 percent to $239.25 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from In-Line to Outperform. Macerich shares fell 0.55 percent to close at $56.51 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Neutral to Buy. Malibu Boats & Payne shares rose 2.34 percent to $54.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII) from Underweight to Neutral. Federated Investors shares rose 2.56 percent to close at $23.64 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. American Express shares rose 0.9 percent to $110.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Neutral to Positive. Pioneer Natural shares rose 0.67 percent to $171.57 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE: GGB) from Hold to Buy. Gerdau shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $3.67 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Costco shares fell 0.69 percent to $233.75 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hormel shares closed at $41.90 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Alliance Data shares rose 0.42 percent to $242.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Buy to Neutral. Microchip shares fell 1.91 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Buy to Neutral. Arconic shares rose 0.80 percent to close at $22.69 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from Buy to Neutral. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $241.98 on Friday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Revance Therapeutics shares fell 4.58 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Sensata shares rose 1.31 percent to close at $52.72 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Buy to Neutral. LyondellBasell shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $105.31 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sprouts Farmers shares rose 1.40 percent to close at $28.22 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for UnitedHealth is set to $308. UnitedHealth shares closed at $265.31 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Puma Biotechnology is set to $42. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $47.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Titan Medical is set to $6. Titan Medical shares closed at $1.92 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Reliance Steel is set to $90. Reliance Steel shares closed at $85.47 on Friday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aramark is set to $52. Aramark shares closed at $42.18 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Kraft Heinz is set to $52. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $58.97 on Friday.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $20. Redfin shares closed at $19.30 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CIGNA is set to $240. CIGNA closed at $195.11 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stanley Black & Decker is set to $170. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $148.34 on Friday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) with an Underperform rating. The price target for American States Water is set to $54. American States Water closed at $61.40 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.