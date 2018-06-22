Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2018 9:14am
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Underperform to Neutral. Darden shares rose 0.43 percent to $107.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Janney Capital upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Neutral to Buy. Eversource Energy shares rose 0.54 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Hold to Buy. Molina Healthcare shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $98.68 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Dollar General shares rose 1.34 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from Neutral to Buy. United Rentals shares rose 2.16 percent to $156.40 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Hold to Buy. Copa Holdings shares fell 0.93 percent to close at $99.11 on Thursday.

Top Downgrades

  • Needham downgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Buy to Hold. KLA-Tencor shares fell 1.06 percent to $109.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark downgraded Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Buy to Hold. Booking Holdings shares fell 0.12 percent to $2,119.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) from Buy to Hold. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 1.35 percent to $110.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Neutral to Underperform. Ollie's Bargain shares fell 3.57 percent to $74.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ingredion shares fell 0.58 percent to $113.64 in pre-market trading.
  • DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) from Buy to Hold. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $86.07 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from Buy to Neutral. Red Hat shares fell 13.75 percent to $142.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Neutral. Nike shares fell 0.81 percent to $73.34 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Neutral to Underweight. Ecolab shares fell 1.55 percent to $139.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxim Group downgraded The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) from Buy to Hold. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 0.69 percent to $59.42 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) with an Outperform rating. Sunlands Online Education shares closed at $8.91 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Micron is set to $80. Micron closed at $59.44 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cable One is set to $840. Cable One shares closed at $716.81 on Thursday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Soleno Therapeutics is set to $14. Soleno Therapeutics shares closed at $2.33 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $306. Broadcom closed at $259.65 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $48. Alteryx shares closed at $38.64 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nice Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: NICE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nice is set to $110. Nice shares closed at $108.39 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TJX is set to $100. TJX closed at $96.29 on Thursday.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $100. Nasdaq shares closed at $94.13 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Interpace Diagnostics is set to $2.25. Interpace Diagnostics shares closed at $0.86 on Thursday.

