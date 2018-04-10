Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2018 9:26am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Overweight. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.98 percent to $216.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) from Neutral to Buy. Becton shares gained 2.12 percent to $222.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NVIDIA shares rose 3.85 percent to $223.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton shares closed at $75.93 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Seagate shares gained 3.52 percent to $58.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $58.90 on Monday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) from Hold to Buy. ConforMIS shares rose 8.09 percent to $1.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pinnacle Financial Partners fell 0.55 percent to close at $63.45 on Monday.


Top Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from Neutral to Sell. Hershey shares fell 1.51 percent to $97.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Cognex shares closed at $49.70 on Monday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Radian shares fell 15.83 percent to close at $16.11 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold. RSP Permian shares fell 0.12 percent to close at $41.42 on Monday.
  • Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Outperform to Neutral. LGI Homes shares rose 0.94 percent to close at $73.90 on Monday.
  • SunTrust downgraded VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) from Buy to Hold. VeriFone shares gained 52.52 percent to $22.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from Buy to Hold. Westlake Chemical shares fell 67.79 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. MGIC Investment shares rose 0.09 percent to $10.63 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Goldman Sachs is set to $300. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $252.19 on Monday.
  • Vertical Group initiated coverage on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Sell rating. Tesla shares closed at $289.66 on Monday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $90. Nasdaq shares closed at $85.29 on Monday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for SilverBow Resources is set to $37. SilverBow Resources closed at $30.52 on Monday.
  • Williams Capital initiated coverage on Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Southwest Gas is set to $73. Southwest Gas shares closed at $69.42 on Monday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Morgan Stanley is set to $51. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $53.35 on Monday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $33. Zscaler shares closed at $26.54 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TD Ameritrade is set to $70. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $58.14 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) with a Sell rating. The price target for J B Hunt is set to $102. J B Hunt shares closed at $109.21 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Philip Morris is set to $120. Philip Morris shares closed at $100.70 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + BDX)

Apple Wants You To Text Businesses Through The Messages App
Interactive Brokers, Fidelity Top Barron's 2018 Review Of Online Brokers
The First Ever Benzinga Women's Wealth Forum Is Less Than One Week Away
E-Trade, TD Ameritrade Upgraded As Market Volatility Returns
Becton Dickinson Has A Strong, Diverse Pipeline, But Is Fairly Valued, Says BMO
MedTech's Long-Term Prospects Outweigh Near-Term Risks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ULTA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.