Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Overweight. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.98 percent to $216.36 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) from Neutral to Buy. Becton shares gained 2.12 percent to $222.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NVIDIA shares rose 3.85 percent to $223.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton shares closed at $75.93 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Seagate shares gained 3.52 percent to $58.27 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $58.90 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) from Hold to Buy. ConforMIS shares rose 8.09 percent to $1.47 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pinnacle Financial Partners fell 0.55 percent to close at $63.45 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from Neutral to Sell. Hershey shares fell 1.51 percent to $97.86 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Cognex shares closed at $49.70 on Monday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Radian shares fell 15.83 percent to close at $16.11 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold. RSP Permian shares fell 0.12 percent to close at $41.42 on Monday.
- Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Outperform to Neutral. LGI Homes shares rose 0.94 percent to close at $73.90 on Monday.
- SunTrust downgraded VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) from Buy to Hold. VeriFone shares gained 52.52 percent to $22.87 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from Buy to Hold. Westlake Chemical shares fell 67.79 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. MGIC Investment shares rose 0.09 percent to $10.63 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Goldman Sachs is set to $300. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $252.19 on Monday.
- Vertical Group initiated coverage on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Sell rating. Tesla shares closed at $289.66 on Monday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $90. Nasdaq shares closed at $85.29 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for SilverBow Resources is set to $37. SilverBow Resources closed at $30.52 on Monday.
- Williams Capital initiated coverage on Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Southwest Gas is set to $73. Southwest Gas shares closed at $69.42 on Monday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Morgan Stanley is set to $51. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $53.35 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $33. Zscaler shares closed at $26.54 on Monday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TD Ameritrade is set to $70. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $58.14 on Monday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) with a Sell rating. The price target for J B Hunt is set to $102. J B Hunt shares closed at $109.21 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Philip Morris is set to $120. Philip Morris shares closed at $100.70 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.