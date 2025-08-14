Buffett Reveals UnitedHealth Stake, Trims Apple In Berkshire Hathaway Q2 13F Filing

- Warren Buffett unveiled several new stock positions for Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter.
- UnitedHealth is a new position for Berkshire Hathaway.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett revealed new investments in several stocks during the second quarter, with the latest 13F filing on Thursday showing what Berkshire Hathaway Inc.‘s BRK BRK portfolio looked like as of June 30, 2025.
New Positions
Berkshire Hathaway unveiled several new stock positions in the second quarter, including a couple of homebuilder stocks.
These were the new positions disclosed:
- Lennar Corporation Class A LEN: 7,048,993 shares
- Nucor Corporation NUE: 6,614,112 shares
- UnitedHealth Group UNH 5,039,564 shares
- DR Horton Inc DHI: 1,485,350 shares
- Lamar Advertising LAMR : 1,169,507 shares
- Allegion PLC ALLE: 780,133 shares
Portfolio Changes
The second quarter 13F showed changes to the existing stocks owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Here are the top decreased stakes by Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter by percentage, as reported by 13f.info:
- T-Mobile US TMUS: -100%
- Charter Communication CHTR: -46%
- Liberty Media Corporation Formula 1 FWONK: -14%
- Apple Inc AAPL -7%
- Bank of America Corporation BAC: -4%
- DaVita Inc DVA: -4%
Here are the top additions in the second quarter by percentage:
- Pool Corporation POOL: +136%
- Lennar Corporation Class B: +19%
- Constellation Brands STZ: +12%
- Heico Corporation HEI: +11%
- Chevron Corporation CVX: +3%
- Dominos Pizza DPZ: +1%
The quarter saw Buffett and team completely exit their stake in T-Mobile US, the only fully dissolved position in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Berkshire added to several recent purchases, including Pool Corporation, Constellation and Dominos, which are among the newest holdings in the portfolio and have seen increases in recent quarters.
Top Holdings
At the end of the second quarter, these were the largest stock holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio:
- Apple Inc: $57.4 billion, 22% of portfolio
- American Express Inc AXP: $48.4 billion, 19% of portfolio
- Bank of America: $28.6 billion, 11% of portfolio
- Coca-Cola Company KO: $28.3 billion, 11% of portfolio
- Chevron Corporation: $17.5 billion, 6.8% of portfolio
Of the five largest holdings, Apple and Bank of America saw decreases in their holdings in the quarter. Berkshire added to its Chevron position in the second quarter.
