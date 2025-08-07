Warren Buffett Buys Stock Of Company With $500 Million Howard Stern Decision To Make

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is likely different from self-proclaimed "King of All Media" shock jock Howard Stern in many ways. The unlikely duo do share a common connection in Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI, a stock Buffett owns and Stern could soon have an adverse financial impact

What Happened: Stern has been a staple on the Sirius XM satellite radio networks for more than a decade, with his debut dating back to 2006.

Through several contract renewals, Stern and Sirius XM now find themselves in a tough position the sometimes controversial shock jock's five year contract worth $500 million set to expire at the end of 2025.

Several outlets, including the New York Post, say Sirius XM is ready to move on from Stern, who may also be ready to move on to do his own thing or to retire.

The timing of Stern's potential exit comes as Buffett has been actively adding Sirius XM shares to the Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK investment portfolio. Buffett added shares in the first quarter and reportedly added more shares in the second quarter, although the official 13F filing has yet to be released.

According to CNBC, Berkshire Hathaway owns 119,776,692 SIRI shares worth $2.5 billion. The position is the 18th largest stock holding for Buffett's conglomerate at 0.9% of assets. Berkshire Hathaway owns around 35% of Sirius XM and the position may have increased in the second quarter.

Why It's Important: Without Stern on Sirius XM, the company could need to add new talent or look in a new direction to maintain and bring in new subscribers.

A report in the Hollywood Reporter previously said Sirius XM planned on keeping Stern for as long as possible. A Credit Suisse report cited that 15% of Stern listeners would cancel if he left, which at the time meant around 2.7 million subscribers.

There are around 33 million Sirius XM subscribers today.

While Stern once brought in around 20 million daily listeners, he now brings in around 125,000, according to the New York Post.

Sirius XM's recent second-quarter results showed declining revenue of $2.14 billion, with both subscription and advertising revenue declining on a year-over-year basis.

An exit by Stern could put some short-term pressure on the stock as investors and analysts look to what could come next for the company. A further drop in the share price could see Buffett buy more shares up recognizing the value of a subscription business that brings in strong recurring revenue.

SIRI Price Action: Sirius stock is up 0.21% to $21.02 at publication on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $18.69 to $36.40. Sirius stock is down 7.81% year-to-date in 2025.

