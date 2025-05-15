Warren Buffett Ditches Bitcoin-Linked Nu Holdings, Adds To Constellation Brands, Domino's Pizza, Pool Corp Stakes

As legendary investor Warren Buffett prepares to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK by the end of 2025, a 13F filing released on Thursday reveals how his team reshaped the firm's portfolio in the first quarter.

What Happened: The 13F filing from Berkshire Hathaway Inc., showing the firm’s holdings as of March 31, reveals several stocks positioned exited completely, with no new stock purchases in the quarter.

Buffett and team exited positions in financial companies Citigroup C and Nu Holdings NU completely in the quarter.

The exit of Nu Holdings stock in the quarter could be a significant storyline as the investment gave Buffett exposure to digital banks in Latin America and also gave the famous Bitcoin BTC/USD skeptic exposure to Bitcoin. Nu holds the leading cryptocurrency on its balance sheet and has several crypto platforms for investors.

Here are the top decreased stakes by Berkshire Hathaway in the first quarter by percentage:

Citigroup : -100%

: -100% Nu Holdings : -100%

: -100% Formula One FWONK : -48%

: -48% T-Mobile US TMUS : -11%

: -11% Bank of America BAC : -7%

: -7% Capital One Financial COF : -4%

: -4% DaVita Inc DVA : -3%

: -3% Charter Communications CHTR : declined by less than 1%

Top Additions: While Berkshire Hathaway did not make new stock purchases in the quarter, the conglomerate added to several existing positions, including recent holdings like Pool Corporation POOL and Constellation Brands STZ.

Here are the top additions in the first quarter by percentage:

Pool Corporation : +145%

: +145% Constellation Brands : +114%

: +114% Heico Corporation HEI : +11%

: +11% Domino's Pizza DPZ : +10%

: +10% Sirius XM Holdings SIRI : +2%

: +2% Occidental Petroleum OXY : increased by less than 1%

: increased by less than 1% VeriSign Inc VRSN : increase by less than 1%

Berkshire's top five holdings remain the same in Apple Inc AAPL, American Express AXP, Coca-Cola Inc KO, Bank of America and Chevron CVX. Of the five, only Bank of America was changed in the quarter with the decrease.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.