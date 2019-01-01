Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$11.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Telefonica Brasil using advanced sorting and filters.
Telefonica Brasil Questions & Answers
When is Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) reporting earnings?
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Telefonica Brasil’s (NYSE:VIV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.4B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.