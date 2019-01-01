ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Telefonica Brasil
(NYSE:VIV)
10.89
-0.01[-0.09%]
At close: May 27
10.89
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 10.93
52 Week High/Low7.62 - 11.78
Open / Close10.83 / 10.89
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.933K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap18.3B
P/E14.17
50d Avg. Price10.78
Div / Yield0.48/4.44%
Payout Ratio92.28
EPS1.57
Total Float-

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Telefonica Brasil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$11.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Telefonica Brasil using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Telefonica Brasil Questions & Answers

Q
When is Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) reporting earnings?
A

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Telefonica Brasil’s (NYSE:VIV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.4B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.