Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $132.18 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $193.16 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $285.75 million.

• Emera (NYSE:EMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $87.73 million.

• GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $119.94 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $568.44 million.

• Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.46 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $992.71 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $102.70 million.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $832.88 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $142.79 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $237.27 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $618.03 million.

• Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $378.12 million.

• Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.78 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $327.77 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $83.81 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $320.03 million.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $144.72 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $207.57 million.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $975.56 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $66.28 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $76.20 million.

• Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $171.17 million.

• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $518.33 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $718.19 million.

• Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $465.22 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $19.41 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $720.47 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $371.57 million.

• Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $83.88 million.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $424.27 million.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $301.85 million.

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $240.00 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $117.53 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $176.91 million.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $100.45 million.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $312.40 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.52 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.28 million.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $297.55 million.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $505.10 million.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $265.45 million.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $416.72 million.

• Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $241.31 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $394.77 million.

• ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $182.19 million.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $322.55 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $834.18 million.

• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $167.83 million.

• Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $322.60 million.

