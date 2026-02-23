Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) announced its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Telefonica Brasil beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $391.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 5.62% drop change in the share price the following day.

