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earnings image
May 11, 2026 7:11 AM 16 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $279.02 million.

• Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.38 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:AGNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $971.05 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $343.90 million.

• Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion.

• Arko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $47.85 million.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $339.04 million.

• Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $93.96 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $901.74 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $117.28 million.

• Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $641.50 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $106.01 million.

• Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $714.92 million.

• OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $91.90 million.

• Caledonia Mining (AMEX:CMCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $79.20 million.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $354.00 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $60.71 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.72 million.

• Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $340.35 million.

• Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $97.19 million.

• Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $326.83 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $924.38 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $242.77 million.

• Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $9.44 per share on revenue of $6.85 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.51 million.

• Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $16.44 million.

• Sharplink (NASDAQ:SBET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.55 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $129.50 million.

• Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $149.10 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $315.05 million.

• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.60 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.

• Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $115.82 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $68.16 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $135.28 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $175.37 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.16 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $66.15 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $149.84 million.

• Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $137.17 million.

• Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.81 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $597.39 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.22 million.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $139.24 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.63 million.

• Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $25.48 million.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $99.77 billion.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.44 per share on revenue of $94.96 million.

• Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $155.38 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.66 million.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras American Depositary Shares representing Preferred Shares (NYSE:PBR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $94.57 million.

• AIxCrypto Hldgs (NASDAQ:AIXC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.60 million.

• SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.08 million.

• Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.

• Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.80 million.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $140.31 million.

• PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $185.91 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $617.41 million.

• Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $159.82 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $408.94 million.

• Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $545.40 million.

• Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.57 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $214.02 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr (NASDAQ:SAMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $31.64 million.

• Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.36 per share on revenue of $1.56 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.18 million.

• Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $59.88 million.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $265.00 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $718 thousand.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.86 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $164.52 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.02 million.

• Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $310.89 million.

• Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.

• Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $52.06 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $358.79 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $147.96 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $47.28 million.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.16 million.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $92.35 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $512.05 million.

• Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $139.88 million.

• Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $160.80 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $65.58 million.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.76 million.

• AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.53 million.

• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $517.88 million.

• Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $14.55 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $99.07 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.76 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $329.61 million.

• HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $308.41 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $746.53 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $220.01 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.20 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.79 million.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.52 million.

• DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.12 million.

• Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $179 thousand.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.92 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $579.11 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $51.19 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $253.21 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.17 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $871.64 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.08 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $307.89 million.

• Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $239.80 million.

• CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $26.11 million.

• APEI (NASDAQ:APEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $173.80 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $50.85 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $57.27 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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