Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.660
Quarterly Revenue
$4.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.7B
Earnings History
Lincoln National Questions & Answers
When is Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) reporting earnings?
Lincoln National (LNC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)?
The Actual EPS was $1.85, which beat the estimate of $1.75.
What were Lincoln National’s (NYSE:LNC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.6B, which beat the estimate of $3.5B.
