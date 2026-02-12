Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LXP Industrial Tr (NYSE:LXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $86.12 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $666.00 million.

• Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $468.49 million.

• Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $200.07 million.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $746.26 million.

• British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.49 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $794.58 million.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $342.68 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $209.47 million.

• LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $19.34 million.

• PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.03 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $412.92 million.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $11.57 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $221.91 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $452.68 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $248.27 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $916.88 million.

• Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $977.00 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $535.47 million.

• Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $380.16 million.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RELX (NYSE:RELX) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $791.23 million.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $15.67 billion.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $228.57 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $33.16 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $965.33 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $51.00 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.83 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $764.70 million.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $238.55 million.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.80 per share on revenue of $567.71 million.

• Perfect Moment (AMEX:PMNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.16 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• P10 (NYSE:PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $79.63 million.

• US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $850.85 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.

• Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $285.60 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.64 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $251.59 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Granite Const (NYSE:GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $570.45 million.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $748.24 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.96 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $311.90 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $852.71 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $696.18 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $219.34 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $841.20 million.

• BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $748.68 million.

• Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $90.39 million.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $329.00 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $689.87 million.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ryan Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:RYAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $775.64 million.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $159.13 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $202.28 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $41.83 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.04 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:CALY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $788.35 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $52.63 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $456.68 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $422.03 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $425.62 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $340.53 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $382.73 million.

• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $979.80 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $123.00 million.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $340.34 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.66 million.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.80 million.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.

• Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $116.75 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.06 million.

• Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $256 thousand.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Toast (NYSE:TOST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.61 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $888.13 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $200.24 million.

• Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.49 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $193.57 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $971.08 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $375.86 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $25.23 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $727.94 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $358.50 million.

• Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $691.73 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.15 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $409.74 million.

• Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $139.63 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $106.96 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $134.50 million.

• Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $103.26 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $636.55 million.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $61.77 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $286.15 million.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $634.43 million.

• Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $469.07 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• HASI (NYSE:HASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $29.84 million.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $382.70 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.