38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sogou, Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares rose 2.6% to $3.95 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares decreased by 11.9% to $34.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock declined 11.2% to $11.55. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
  • AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares decreased by 10.4% to $4.05. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock fell 10.3% to $91.50. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.
  • CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) stock decreased by 10.2% to $20.20. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.00.
  • Meredith, Inc. (NYSE: MDP) stock plummeted 10.1% to $20.75.
  • VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares fell 9.8% to $1.75. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares plummeted 9.4% to $92.09. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares declined 9.2% to $19.52. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock plummeted 9.1% to $8.60.
  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock declined 9.0% to $45.77. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on March 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock decreased by 8.8% to $30.50. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on March 02, the current rating is at In-Line.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares decreased by 8.8% to $16.88. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock decreased by 8.2% to $1.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock decreased by 8.1% to $6.43. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares fell 8.0% to $2.65. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) stock fell 7.3% to $2.15.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 7.3% to $106.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
  • ViacomCBS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock decreased by 7.3% to $20.00. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on March 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $58.00.
  • Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock plummeted 7.0% to $135.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock plummeted 6.8% to $106.06. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on March 03, is at Positive, with a price target of $160.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares plummeted 6.7% to $24.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock declined 6.6% to $1209.66. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1650.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock decreased by 6.6% to $16.59. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares decreased by 6.6% to $5.39.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock fell 6.6% to $18.58. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares fell 6.6% to $1212.89. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $1761.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares declined 6.5% to $11.29. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 19, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) stock plummeted 6.0% to $108.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $155.00.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock plummeted 5.9% to $6.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock declined 5.9% to $170.30. According to the most recent rating by Edward Jones, on February 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock declined 5.8% to $6.65. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) stock fell 5.5% to $11.30. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares plummeted 5.3% to $349.23. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on March 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $438.00.
  • SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINA) stock decreased by 5.3% to $30.35. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $79.00.
  • AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) shares decreased by 5.0% to $35.18. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock decreased by 5.0% to $57.00. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $72.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

