Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.00 million.

• iQIYI IQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $970.61 million.

• Big Lots BIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Best Buy Co BBY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion.

• American Woodmark AMWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $513.07 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $97.17 million.

• Nordic American Tankers NAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.03 million.

• Zhihu ZH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• China Online Education Gr COE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opera OPRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.77 million.

• Futu Holdings FUTU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• REX American Resources REX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $236.60 million.

• Baidu BIDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Conn's CONN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $370.23 million.

• I-MAB IMAB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HP HPQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $15.70 billion.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $515.42 million.

• Chewy CHWY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Ambarella AMBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $80.21 million.

• VNET Gr VNET is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PVH PVH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

