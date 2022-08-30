ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 4:40 AM | 3 min read
Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.00 million.

• iQIYI IQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $970.61 million.

• Big Lots BIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Best Buy Co BBY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion.

• American Woodmark AMWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $513.07 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $97.17 million.

• Nordic American Tankers NAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.03 million.

• Zhihu ZH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• China Online Education Gr COE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opera OPRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.77 million.

• Futu Holdings FUTU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• REX American Resources REX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $236.60 million.

• Baidu BIDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Conn's CONN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $370.23 million.

• I-MAB IMAB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HP HPQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $15.70 billion.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $515.42 million.

• Chewy CHWY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Ambarella AMBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $80.21 million.

• VNET Gr VNET is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PVH PVH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings