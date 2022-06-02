Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SIGNA Sports United SSU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toro TTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $815.33 million.

• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $950.83 million.

• Hormel Foods HRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Lands' End LE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $327.97 million.

• Genetron Holdings GTH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.10 million.

• SpartanNash SPTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• SecureWorks SCWX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $120.94 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RH RH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $924.81 million.

• Tilly's TLYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $145.22 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $217.28 million.

• Cooper Companies COO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $821.00 million.

• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $376.11 million.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $316.85 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $463.27 million.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• JOANN JOAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $518.40 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $84.79 million.

• Samsara IOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.49 million.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $285.95 million.

• Phreesia PHR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $62.34 million.

• Okta OKTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $388.99 million.

• Lululemon Athletica LULU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• HashiCorp HCP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $94.70 million.

• Asana ASAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $115.05 million.

• PagerDuty PD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.58 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $473.03 million.

• IDT IDT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

