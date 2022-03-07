Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $144.02 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $479.00 million.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.69 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $42.73 million.

• Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $205.39 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.43 per share on revenue of $725.75 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $121.79 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $70.03 million.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $26.20 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $51.08 million.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $856.85 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.50 million.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.28 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $27.47 million.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $63.33 million.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.86 million.

• Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $190.00 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $69.97 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.11 million.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $85.36 million.

• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $515.85 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.32 million.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $105.81 million.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

