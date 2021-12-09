 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.73 million.

• Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.03 million.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $201.14 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $53.39 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.62 per share on revenue of $192.53 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $115.54 million.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $49.56 billion.

• Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $387.96 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $82.23 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.21 billion.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.98 million.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.64 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.74 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

