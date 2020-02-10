Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $965.06 million.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $710.75 million.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $241.26 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $445.94 million.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $248.14 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $394.30 million.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $832.10 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NYSE: BHF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $642.96 million.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $610.28 million.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $245.83 million.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $526.44 million.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $239.45 million.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $305.30 million.
- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $281.00 million.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $397.51 million.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $748.45 million.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $640.59 million.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $214.40 million.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $155.84 million.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $187.23 million.
- Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.
