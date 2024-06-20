Why Jabil Shares Are Trading Lower By 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL fell sharply during Thursday's session following third-quarter results.

Jabil reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue of $6.77 billion, down by 20.2% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. The print manufacturing company's adjusted EPS of $1.89 beat the analyst consensus of $1.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Jabil said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $6.3 billion – $6.9 billion (consensus: $6.8 billion) and adjusted EPS to $2.03 – $2.43 (consensus: $2.22).

Jabil shares dipped 7.8% to $116.37 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

MGO Global, Inc . MGOL shares jumped 222.8% to $1.48 after the company said it expects the pending acquisition of Spetner Associates to close in the second half of 2024, projecting it to increase annualized revenue to approximately $28 million.

. shares jumped 222.8% to $1.48 after the company said it expects the pending acquisition of Spetner Associates to close in the second half of 2024, projecting it to increase annualized revenue to approximately $28 million. Griid Infrastructure Inc . GRDI climbed 89.3% to $1.48 after falling more than 10% on Tuesday.

. climbed 89.3% to $1.48 after falling more than 10% on Tuesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP gained 89% to $2.58 after the company said it expects first customer deliveries of the i300 in the fourth quarter and anticipates selling over 5,000 units in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

gained 89% to $2.58 after the company said it expects first customer deliveries of the i300 in the fourth quarter and anticipates selling over 5,000 units in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. Reliance Global Group, Inc . RELI shares climbed 60.5% to $0.6279. Reliance Global Group announced major enhancement of capital structure following cashless exercise of warrants.

. shares climbed 60.5% to $0.6279. Reliance Global Group announced major enhancement of capital structure following cashless exercise of warrants. Allurion Technologies Inc . ALUR gained 50% to $1.598. Allurion announced publication of new data demonstrating lean mass gains in patients experiencing 14% weight loss.

. gained 50% to $1.598. Allurion announced publication of new data demonstrating lean mass gains in patients experiencing 14% weight loss. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX rose 43% to $0.1702 after jumping 19% on Tuesday.

rose 43% to $0.1702 after jumping 19% on Tuesday. Soluna Holdings, Inc . SLNH gained 23.3% to $5.96.

. gained 23.3% to $5.96. Femasys Inc. FEMY rose 22% to $1.1650 after receiving CE Mark approval from the EU MDR for its FemaSeed, FemVue, FemCerv, and FemCath products.

rose 22% to $1.1650 after receiving CE Mark approval from the EU MDR for its FemaSeed, FemVue, FemCerv, and FemCath products. Molecular Partners AG MOLN shares rose 21.1% to $9.63 after gaining 9% on Tuesday.

shares rose 21.1% to $9.63 after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility Inc . SRFM jumped 20.6% to $0.3850.

. jumped 20.6% to $0.3850. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc . TBLT gained 20.2% to $3.75.

. gained 20.2% to $3.75. MicroCloud Hologram Inc . HOLO surged 19.7% to $1.1303. MicroCloud Hologram entered into convertible note purchase agreements with investors for $28 million on June 18.

. surged 19.7% to $1.1303. MicroCloud Hologram entered into convertible note purchase agreements with investors for $28 million on June 18. Presto Automation Inc . PRST shares climbed 19.2% to $0.0877after falling around 5% on Tuesday.

. shares climbed 19.2% to $0.0877after falling around 5% on Tuesday. NanoViricides, Inc . NNVC gained 16.5% to $1.91. Nanoviricides reported that the ultra-broad-spectrum antiviral NV-387, a Phase 2 Stage drug candidate, was found to be effective in protecting lungs from damage in a lethally infected influenza H3N2 mouse model.

. gained 16.5% to $1.91. Nanoviricides reported that the ultra-broad-spectrum antiviral NV-387, a Phase 2 Stage drug candidate, was found to be effective in protecting lungs from damage in a lethally infected influenza H3N2 mouse model. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd . LOBO rose 16.4% to $2.47.

. rose 16.4% to $2.47. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc . OCUL gained 16% to $6.36 after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $11.

. gained 16% to $6.36 after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $11. Applied Digital Corporation APLD jumped 15.3% to $5.95.

jumped 15.3% to $5.95. Ranpak Holdings Corp . PACK climbed 13.7% to $6.49.

. climbed 13.7% to $6.49. ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX rose 13.6% to $7.08 after the company announced insurance coverage of ANKTIVA across multiple states with first commercial doses administered.

. rose 13.6% to $7.08 after the company announced insurance coverage of ANKTIVA across multiple states with first commercial doses administered. Harrow, Inc . HROW gained 12.2% to $19.81 after the company announced the manufacture of the first of three commercial-scale process performance qualification batches of TRIESENCE 40 mg/mL. Also the company announced that the second and third required PPQ batches are now scheduled.

. gained 12.2% to $19.81 after the company announced the manufacture of the first of three commercial-scale process performance qualification batches of TRIESENCE 40 mg/mL. Also the company announced that the second and third required PPQ batches are now scheduled. ZKH Group Limited ZKH rose 11.4% to $3.92

rose 11.4% to $3.92 NANO Nuclear Energy Inc . NNE gained 11.3% to $12.91.

. gained 11.3% to $12.91. Himax Technologies, Inc . HIMX jumped 11.1% to $8.23

. jumped 11.1% to $8.23 UTime Limited WTO surged 11% to $0.5849

surged 11% to $0.5849 Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL gained 10% to $1.1450. Nexalin Technology shares jumped around 38% on Tuesday after the company was awarded a US patent on ‘Transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation (TACS) method for Alzheimers and Dementia.’

gained 10% to $1.1450. Nexalin Technology shares jumped around 38% on Tuesday after the company was awarded a US patent on ‘Transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation (TACS) method for Alzheimers and Dementia.’ Bilibili Inc. BILI shares climbed 7.8% to $17.45. On Tuesday, JP Morgan analyst Daniel Chen upgraded Bilibili from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $21 price target.

shares climbed 7.8% to $17.45. On Tuesday, JP Morgan analyst Daniel Chen upgraded Bilibili from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $21 price target. Super Micro Computer, Inc . SMCI gained 7% to $982.60 after Elon Musk indicated the company will provide server racks for the supercomputer that xAI is building.

. gained 7% to $982.60 after Elon Musk indicated the company will provide server racks for the supercomputer that xAI is building. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD rose 5% to $162.36.

Losers

Trevena, Inc. TRVN fell 43.7% to $0.1993. Trevena announced preclinical TRV045 data for long-term analgestic effect in prelinical model of neuropathic pain. Also, the company announced TRV045 results provided director for additional NIH-initiated studies in epilepsy prevention and treatment.

fell 43.7% to $0.1993. Trevena announced preclinical TRV045 data for long-term analgestic effect in prelinical model of neuropathic pain. Also, the company announced TRV045 results provided director for additional NIH-initiated studies in epilepsy prevention and treatment. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc KAVL shares declined 33.5% to $2.99 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

shares declined 33.5% to $2.99 after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc . SONN fell 29% to $1.10. Sonnet BioTherapeutics announced exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $3.4 million.

. fell 29% to $1.10. Sonnet BioTherapeutics announced exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $3.4 million. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc . TPST declined 25% to $2.1208. The company announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical study on amezalpat2 (TPST-1120).

. declined 25% to $2.1208. The company announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical study on amezalpat2 (TPST-1120). Nikola Corporation NKLA declined 23.6% to $0.3672. Nikola announced 1-for-30 reverse stock split approved by board.

declined 23.6% to $0.3672. Nikola announced 1-for-30 reverse stock split approved by board. La Rosa Holdings Corp . LRHC shares fell 23.5% to $1.37. La Rosa Holdings shares jumped 72% on Tuesday after the company entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Red Door Title.

. shares fell 23.5% to $1.37. La Rosa Holdings shares jumped 72% on Tuesday after the company entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Red Door Title. SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd . SYT dipped 21.7% to $1.70.

. dipped 21.7% to $1.70. Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO shares dipped 21% to $0.6721 after the company announced a $2.5 million registered direct offering of 6.130 million shares at $0.41 per share.

shares dipped 21% to $0.6721 after the company announced a $2.5 million registered direct offering of 6.130 million shares at $0.41 per share. QXO, Inc . QXO fell 20.9% to $72.55.

. fell 20.9% to $72.55. NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP tumbled 20.3% to $0.1910 after jumping 82% on Tuesday.

tumbled 20.3% to $0.1910 after jumping 82% on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc . DMTK fell 19.4% to $0.1176.

. fell 19.4% to $0.1176. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF shares fell 19.4% to $0.1728 after dipping 17% on Tuesday.

shares fell 19.4% to $0.1728 after dipping 17% on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc TEM fell 15.1% to $25.76 amid post-IPO volatility.

fell 15.1% to $25.76 amid post-IPO volatility. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc . ESPR declined 15% to $2.2991 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.

. declined 15% to $2.2991 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares fell 13.7% to $0.2150. SRIVARU, last week, announced it will begin accepting paid reservations and bookings for its flagship product, the PRANA 2.0, on June 16th.

shares fell 13.7% to $0.2150. SRIVARU, last week, announced it will begin accepting paid reservations and bookings for its flagship product, the PRANA 2.0, on June 16th. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS fell 12.2% to $1.8602. Actelis Networks shares jumped 84% on Tuesday after the company announced an agreement to serve as Carahsoft’s public sector distributor.

. fell 12.2% to $1.8602. Actelis Networks shares jumped 84% on Tuesday after the company announced an agreement to serve as Carahsoft’s public sector distributor. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc . JSPR declined 10.1% to $20.84. Jasper Therapeutics announced appointment of Svetlana Lucas Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

. declined 10.1% to $20.84. Jasper Therapeutics announced appointment of Svetlana Lucas Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. GMS Inc. GMS declined 6.5% to $84.02 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

declined 6.5% to $84.02 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Nayax Ltd. NYAX fell 6.1% to $21.23.

fell 6.1% to $21.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA fell 5% to $6.03 after the company’s board determined that recent takeover proposals were not in its best interests.

