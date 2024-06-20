Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue of $6.77 billion, down by 20.2% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.53 billion.
The print manufacturing company’s adjusted EPS of $1.89 beat the analyst consensus of $1.85.
Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue declined by 23% Y/Y, and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue fell by 18% Y/Y.
The company held $2.46 billion in cash and equivalents as of May-end.
“It’s clear that Jabil has navigated a period of significant transformation this fiscal year: a year in which we divested our Mobility business, captured growth in the AI datacenter space, and experienced softness across multiple end-markets,” said CEO Mike Dastoor.
“And importantly, in the mid-to-longer-term we remain well-positioned to benefit from many of the world’s powerful trends in areas like datacenter power and cooling, electric and hybrid vehicles, healthcare and pharma solutions, semi-cap equipment, and automated warehousing to name a few,” he concluded.
Q4 Outlook: Jabil expects fourth-quarter revenue of $6.3 billion – $6.9 billion (consensus: $6.8 billion) and adjusted EPS to $2.03 – $2.43 (consensus: $2.22).
FY24 guidance: The company also reiterated revenue guidance of $28.5 billion (vs. consensus: $28.49 billion) and core EPS of $8.40 (vs. estimate of $8.37).
Price Action: JBL shares are trading lower by 5.53% at $119.25 premarket at the last check Thursday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.