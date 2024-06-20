This Skyworks Solutions Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wolfe Research analyst Mike Polark upgraded the rating for iRhythm Technologies, Inc . IRTC from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $115. iRhythm Technologies shares gained 2.5% to close at $98.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $115. iRhythm Technologies shares gained 2.5% to close at $98.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari upgraded Bread Financial Holdings, Inc . BFH from Underperform to In-Line and boosted the price target from $42 to $45. Bread Finl shares gained 0.5% to close at $40.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Underperform to In-Line and boosted the price target from $42 to $45. Bread Finl shares gained 0.5% to close at $40.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. TD Cowen analyst Tara Bancroft upgraded the rating for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc . OCUL from Hold to Buy, while raising the price target from $7 to $11. Ocular Therapeutix shares fell 0.2% to settle at $5.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Hold to Buy, while raising the price target from $7 to $11. Ocular Therapeutix shares fell 0.2% to settle at $5.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Heather Balsky upgraded the rating for TransUnion TRU from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $92. TransUnion shares slipped 0.01% to close at $71.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $92. TransUnion shares slipped 0.01% to close at $71.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis upgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS from Neutral to Buy, while increasing the price target from $96 to $130. Skyworks Solutions shares rose 0.2% to settle at $106.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Check This Out: Sacks Parente Golf And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying