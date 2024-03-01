Cooper Companies Reports Upbeat Results, Joins Dell, NetApp, Tidewater And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.5% on Friday.

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Cooper Companies posted adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, beating market estimates of 78 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $931.60 million versus expectations of $915.94 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Cooper Companies shares rose 7.4% to $100.61 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL jumped 26.3% to $119.52 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its annual cash dividend by 20%.

jumped 26.3% to $119.52 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its annual cash dividend by 20%. Sweetgreen, Inc. SG rose 26% to $16.05 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 26% to $16.05 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Everbridge, Inc. EVBG climbed 24.5% to $35.19 after it amended and restated the previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo.

climbed 24.5% to $35.19 after it amended and restated the previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo. NetApp, Inc. NTAP shares rose 24.4% to $110.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

shares rose 24.4% to $110.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF surged 24% to $12.50 following strong quarterly sales.

surged 24% to $12.50 following strong quarterly sales. Opera Limited OPRA rose 18.8% to $14.47 following strong sales.

rose 18.8% to $14.47 following strong sales. REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX rose 18.5% to $20.66.

rose 18.5% to $20.66. RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 18.1% to $44.71 following strong quarterly results.

gained 18.1% to $44.71 following strong quarterly results. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA gained 17.3% to $11.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 17.3% to $11.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results. Tidewater Inc. TDW rose 15.3% to $80.73 following fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 15.3% to $80.73 following fourth-quarter financial results. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB climbed 14.3% to $19.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

climbed 14.3% to $19.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY gained 14.4% to $9.94 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 14.4% to $9.94 following upbeat quarterly results. Root, Inc. ROOT climbed 14.2% to $36.66. Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded Root from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $40.

climbed 14.2% to $36.66. Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded Root from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX gained 12.1% to $45.91 following quarterly results.

gained 12.1% to $45.91 following quarterly results. MasTec, Inc. MTZ gained 11.2% to $83.89 following strong quarterly results.

gained 11.2% to $83.89 following strong quarterly results. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT rose 10.4% to $31.11 following quarterly results.

rose 10.4% to $31.11 following quarterly results. Rambus Inc. RMBS climbed 9.3% to $64.76. Rambus initiated accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock.

climbed 9.3% to $64.76. Rambus initiated accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR rose 9.3% to $35.10.

rose 9.3% to $35.10. Lotus Technology Inc. LOT gained 9.3% to $8.13.

gained 9.3% to $8.13. Transocean Ltd. RIG climbed 9.3% to $5.12.

climbed 9.3% to $5.12. Arvinas, Inc. ARVN gained 9.2% to $50.21. Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained Arvinas with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $60.

gained 9.2% to $50.21. Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained Arvinas with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $60. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX climbed 8.7% to $52.27. Celldex Therapeutics priced upsized $400 million public offering of 8.52 million common stock at $47 per share.

climbed 8.7% to $52.27. Celldex Therapeutics priced upsized $400 million public offering of 8.52 million common stock at $47 per share. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN gained 7.9% to $29.03.

gained 7.9% to $29.03. Celestica Inc. CLS rose 7.7% to $45.81.

rose 7.7% to $45.81. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX gained 6.6% to $51.40. Needham analyst Serge Belanger reiterated MoonLake with a Buy and maintained a $66 price target.

gained 6.6% to $51.40. Needham analyst Serge Belanger reiterated MoonLake with a Buy and maintained a $66 price target. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 6.3% to $921.40.

Now Read This: Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Lower; SATS, Mantle Among Top Losers