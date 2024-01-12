Why Wipro Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Wipro Limited WIT rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported third-quarter financial results, issued guidance and declared an interim dividend.

Wipro shares jumped 16.7% to $6.27 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

shares surged 144.8% to $0.1988 after falling 9% on Thursday. Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares climbed 47.3% to $0.1458 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.

rose 28.2% to $3.63. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 27% to $2.8896 after the company announced the launch of its Fighter Flex LED solution at the upcoming AHR Expo on January 22nd.

jumped 23% to $0.4479. SMX secured a $5 million contract with R&I for NATO supply chain transparency. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS gained 20.8% to $21.76 after the company reported strong preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary earnings of 57 cents per share, versus analysts’ estimates of 27 cents per share. The company sees revenue of $100.1 million versus expectations of $96.77 million. Flexsteel Industries also issued financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025.

gained 13% to $2.6650. Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE rose 12.2% to $2.9865. Shares of precious metals companies traded higher as safe haven assets rose amid macro uncertainty following US and UK strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

surged 7.1% to $0.4748. Groupon, Inc. GRPN gained 5.8% to $13.52.

Losers

fell 35.2% to $1.0102 after the company announced pricing of a $2.75 million public offering. SEALSQ Corp LAES shares fell 33% to $2.1250 after jumping 62% on Thursday. SEALSQ announced closing of the second $10.0 million tranche of convertible notes and warrants private placement.

fell 20% to $1.0004 after the company announced it was notified by the SDA that it was not selected for funding for the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer and that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. VivoPower International PLC VVPR shares fell 17.2% to $1.82. VivoPower International shares gained over 5% on Thursday after the company's Tembo subsidiary met milestones to obtain a further follow-on equity investment.

fell 15% to $2.2250 Bit Brother Limited BETS shares declined 13.2% to $4.5501 after dipping over 20% on Thursday.

shares declined 12.3% to $1.23. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO fell 12% to $0.2551. Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin maintained Electrameccanica Vehicles with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $0.5 to $0.4.

fell 9.7% to $4.2343. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL fell 8.6% to $40.70 in sympathy with Delta, which dropped after reporting quarterly results and issuing 2024 guidance.

fell 8.4% to $2.6813 after jumping over 30% on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL fell 8% to $13.42 in sympathy with Delta, which dropped after reporting quarterly results and issuing 2024 guidance.

fell 7.9% to $38.92 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Grifols, S.A. GRFS shares fell 6.7% to $7.43 after declining around 14% on Thursday.

