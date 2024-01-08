Why RxSight Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of RxSight, Inc. RXST rose sharply during Monday’s session after the company issued preliminary FY23 and FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $35 to $41.

RxSight shares jumped 20% to $44.31 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP shares jumped 111.2% to $22.28 after Merck announced it will acquire the company for $23 per share in cash.

shares jumped 111.2% to $22.28 after Merck announced it will acquire the company for $23 per share in cash. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM jumped 98.1% to $27.00 after Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire the company in an all-cash merger for a total equity value of approximately $2 billion.

jumped 98.1% to $27.00 after Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire the company in an all-cash merger for a total equity value of approximately $2 billion. Spectaire Holdings Inc. SPEC jumped 75.2% to $2.96.

jumped 75.2% to $2.96. Nkarta, Inc. NKTX rose 51% to $9.17 as the company announced updated corporate presentation to reflect business and strategic update.

rose 51% to $9.17 as the company announced updated corporate presentation to reflect business and strategic update. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC gained 42% to $2.22.

gained 42% to $2.22. Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV jumped 39.2% to $1.2193.

jumped 39.2% to $1.2193. NexImmune, Inc. NEXI rose 34.7% to $8.32.

rose 34.7% to $8.32. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX rose 34% to $33.76 as the company issued update on advancing clinical stage portfolio.

rose 34% to $33.76 as the company issued update on advancing clinical stage portfolio. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 31% to $2.0563.

gained 31% to $2.0563. Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY rose 29.7% to $1.31 as the company announced FDA clearance of handheld ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ3.

rose 29.7% to $1.31 as the company announced FDA clearance of handheld ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ3. Venus Concept Inc. VERO climbed 28% to $1.51.

climbed 28% to $1.51. Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX gained 25.5% to $7.73 after the company provided an update on its progress in 2023 and initial expectations for 2024.

gained 25.5% to $7.73 after the company provided an update on its progress in 2023 and initial expectations for 2024. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX rose 20.8% to $7.36 after the company issued preliminary Q4 revenue guidance above estimates. Also the company said it is approaching positive EPS and cash flow in 2H 2025.

rose 20.8% to $7.36 after the company issued preliminary Q4 revenue guidance above estimates. Also the company said it is approaching positive EPS and cash flow in 2H 2025. Axonics, Inc. AXNX jumped 19.9% to $69.03 after the company announced a deal to be acquired by Boston Scientific.

jumped 19.9% to $69.03 after the company announced a deal to be acquired by Boston Scientific. Crocs, Inc. CROX jumped 18.8% to $102.69 after the company issued strong Q4 and full year 2023 guidance.

jumped 18.8% to $102.69 after the company issued strong Q4 and full year 2023 guidance. LendingTree, Inc. TREE rose 17.3% to $33.50.

rose 17.3% to $33.50. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW jumped 16.7% to $9.02. Wolverine Worldwide affirmed preliminary 2023 financial results in line with guidance.

jumped 16.7% to $9.02. Wolverine Worldwide affirmed preliminary 2023 financial results in line with guidance. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE gained 16.4% to $2.0799 after falling around 8% on Friday.

gained 16.4% to $2.0799 after falling around 8% on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK gained 15.2% to $9.52.

gained 15.2% to $9.52. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC shares rose 14.3% to $1.36 after the company announced compelling clinical efficacy of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone in lymphoma.

shares rose 14.3% to $1.36 after the company announced compelling clinical efficacy of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone in lymphoma. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares gained 14.1% to $2.84 after jumping over 10% on Friday.

shares gained 14.1% to $2.84 after jumping over 10% on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc SILK rose 13.4% to $12.91.

rose 13.4% to $12.91. OPKO Health, Inc. OPK jumped 12.5% to $1.00.

jumped 12.5% to $1.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL gained 12% to $16.68 after the company issued a business update.

gained 12% to $16.68 after the company issued a business update. Fastly, Inc. FSLY jumped 10.5% to $17.88 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $12 to $18.

jumped 10.5% to $17.88 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $12 to $18. Upwork Inc. UPWK gained 10.3% to $15.51 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $13 to $20.

gained 10.3% to $15.51 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $13 to $20. Commercial Metals Company CMC rose 6.2% to $51.21 following strong quarterly results.

Losers

LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares fell 45.5% to $0.0187. LumiraDx announced its securities will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq at the open of business on Jan. 9th.

shares fell 45.5% to $0.0187. LumiraDx announced its securities will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq at the open of business on Jan. 9th. Top KingWin Ltd TCJH dipped 38.8% to $1.18.

dipped 38.8% to $1.18. Solo Brands, Inc. DTC dipped 38.7% to $3.6150 after the company lowered full year 2023 revenue guidance below estimates.

dipped 38.7% to $3.6150 after the company lowered full year 2023 revenue guidance below estimates. Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares dipped 38.1% to $1.95. Dada Nexus said in the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the company's online advertising and marketing services in 2023.

shares dipped 38.1% to $1.95. Dada Nexus said in the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the company's online advertising and marketing services in 2023. Prothena Corporation plc PRTA fell 25.1% to $30.45 after the company issued updates on PRX012, PRX123, Birtamimab and Portfolio programs.

fell 25.1% to $30.45 after the company issued updates on PRX012, PRX123, Birtamimab and Portfolio programs. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL fell 23.4% to $95.00.

fell 23.4% to $95.00. MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 22.4% to $1.82.

fell 22.4% to $1.82. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP tumbled 20.8% to $1.33.

tumbled 20.8% to $1.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC fell 20.1% to $6.68 after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results and guidance.

fell 20.1% to $6.68 after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results and guidance. Banzai International, Inc. BNZI shares fell 19.3% to $2.07. Banzai shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company signed an LOI to acquire IGLeads.

shares fell 19.3% to $2.07. Banzai shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company signed an LOI to acquire IGLeads. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK dipped 18.8% to $0.3107.

dipped 18.8% to $0.3107. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN shares fell 18.2% to $1.7603 after dipping 17% on Friday.

shares fell 18.2% to $1.7603 after dipping 17% on Friday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN dipped 18% to $ 1.7650.

dipped 18% to $ 1.7650. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP declined 16.8% to $0.1881. Inspire Veterinary Partners recently filed a prospectus related to up to a $5 million public offering

declined 16.8% to $0.1881. Inspire Veterinary Partners recently filed a prospectus related to up to a $5 million public offering Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB fell 15.1% to $7.99. Pacific Biosciences of California said it sees preliminary FY23 revenue of $200.5 million.

fell 15.1% to $7.99. Pacific Biosciences of California said it sees preliminary FY23 revenue of $200.5 million. REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX fell 14.8% to $14.01. US District Court issued decision on REGENXBIO and University of Pennsylvania NAV technology patent infringement lawsuit.

fell 14.8% to $14.01. US District Court issued decision on REGENXBIO and University of Pennsylvania NAV technology patent infringement lawsuit. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC fell 13.6% to $7.21. Revance issued corporate update, preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results, and financial outlook.

fell 13.6% to $7.21. Revance issued corporate update, preliminary Q4 and FY23 financial results, and financial outlook. BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 13.6% to $0.35. On Jan. 5, BioSig Technologies received a letter from Nasdaq notifying company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

fell 13.6% to $0.35. On Jan. 5, BioSig Technologies received a letter from Nasdaq notifying company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG dipped 12.8% to $10.00.

dipped 12.8% to $10.00. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares fell 11.3% to $1.80 after jumping 49% on Friday.

shares fell 11.3% to $1.80 after jumping 49% on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 11.1% to $3.11 after announcing £7.8 million ($9.9 million) placing.

fell 11.1% to $3.11 after announcing £7.8 million ($9.9 million) placing. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dipped 10.7% to $0.5146. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval to proceed with Phase II clinical trial of ropidoxuridine for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

dipped 10.7% to $0.5146. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval to proceed with Phase II clinical trial of ropidoxuridine for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma. Paragon 28, Inc. FNA fell 9.6% to $11.83. Paragon 28 said it sees preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $60.3 million to $60.6 million.

fell 9.6% to $11.83. Paragon 28 said it sees preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $60.3 million to $60.6 million. Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS fell 8.3% to $0.4032 after jumping 12% on Friday.

fell 8.3% to $0.4032 after jumping 12% on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX dipped 7.5% to $13.63. Dynavax sees preliminary 2023 HEPLISAV-B vaccine net product revenue of $213 million.

dipped 7.5% to $13.63. Dynavax sees preliminary 2023 HEPLISAV-B vaccine net product revenue of $213 million. The Boeing Company BA fell 7% to $231.69 after an exit door blew out of a 737 aircraft during a commercial flight.

fell 7% to $231.69 after an exit door blew out of a 737 aircraft during a commercial flight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR fell 6.5% to $29.67 after an exit door blew out of a 737 aircraft during a commercial flight. Spirit Aerosystems was a vendor involved with the faulty door.

Now Read This: Cramer Says This Major Healthcare Stock Is 'Ridiculously Cheap And Doing So Many Great Things'