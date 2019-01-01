QQQ
SpectralCast Inc is a designer, manufacturer of specialty electronics. The company integrates and cultivates high-tech consumer electronic products with the aim of building a global encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, also known as the Overnet. The wireless layer creates an individually controlled content environment with access to all forms of media obtained through one location source. Orbital has designed patented solutions for creating a public/private terrestrial network, through the mass deployment of technologies that will change the way people interact with each other and the environments.

SpectralCast Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpectralCast (SPEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpectralCast (OTCPK: SPEC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SpectralCast's (SPEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpectralCast.

Q

What is the target price for SpectralCast (SPEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpectralCast

Q

Current Stock Price for SpectralCast (SPEC)?

A

The stock price for SpectralCast (OTCPK: SPEC) is $0.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpectralCast (SPEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpectralCast.

Q

When is SpectralCast (OTCPK:SPEC) reporting earnings?

A

SpectralCast does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpectralCast (SPEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpectralCast.

Q

What sector and industry does SpectralCast (SPEC) operate in?

A

SpectralCast is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.