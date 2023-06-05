Why Amedisys Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Sono Group N.V. SEV shares surged 152.7% to $0.4367. Sono Group applied to Insolvency Court of Munich, Germany, to permit opening of self-administration proceeding.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA shares jumped 94.3% to $2.4299 after the company tweeted Friday 'Get ready for something extraordinary! Stay tuned!'
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares gained 73% to $6.63 after dipping around 33% on Friday. The stock is experiencing an upward trend in trading Monday, driven by post-IPO volatility subsequent to its debut listing on the NASDAQ on Friday.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR surged 50.1% to $47.54 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by KKR for $49 per share in cash.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 35.5% to $30.49.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR rose 35% to $2.0139 following a positive decision from the FDA for its TMB-001 treatment.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA climbed 30.8% to $0.5232. Lucy Scientific Discovery announced proposal to acquire Pasithea Therapeutics for $0.60 per share in cash and $0.25 per share in Lucy stock.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 29.9% to $0.2671after gaining over 15% on Friday.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT surged 27.3% to $3.0040.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI gained 27% to $0.38. National CineMedia announced new long-term advertising agreement with Regal Cinemas.
- CXApp Inc. CXAI rose 23.7% to $12.35.
- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP surged 20% to $1.8238.
- Journey Medical Corporation DERM gained 20% to $1.50.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO rose 18.8% to $1.8297.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV gained 17.7% to $2.0249 after the company signed a worldwide license agreement to develop an antibody for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY climbed 15.5% to $5.50.
- WeWork Inc. WE gained 14.7% to $0.2123.
- Replimune Group, Inc. REPL rose 14.6% to $21.77. Replimune presented RP1 data from the IGNYTE anti-PD1 failed melanoma cohort and RP2 Data in uveal melanoma at the ASCO.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP surged 14.3% to $8.21.
- Amedisys, Inc. AMED gained 14.2% to $90.79 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Optum for $100 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 14.1% to $0.6047.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX jumped 12.6% to $7.22.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN gained 11.8% to $15.22 after the company announced overall response rate of 67% and clinical benefit rate of 93% in 69 heavily pretreated RANO-HGG evaluable patients in pediatric low-grade glioma trial.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares climbed 11.8% to $0.3316. Kaspien recently announced a voluntary delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Bowlero Corp. BOWL rose 11% to $12.88. Stifel maintained Bowlero with a Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $25.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS jumped 10% to $3.18.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 9.3% to $0.9659.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN gained 9.1% to $1.7450. Agenus presented complete results for AGEN2373 at 2023 ASCO meeting.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN shares gained 5.9% to $15.22 after the company announced that ELAHERE demonstrated 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs chemotherapy in FRα-Positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH shares dipped 85% to $1.06 after the company's Phase 3 REBUILD trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL fell 48% to $11.80. Baird, SVB Securities and Lake Street lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT fell 37.2% to $0.10 after the company said, pursuant to the previously disclosed Restructuring Support Agreement it reached with certain of its lenders holding over two-thirds of its outstanding term loan, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have initiated a pre-arranged court-supervised process under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
- Mallinckrodt plc MNK fell 28.6% to $1.75. Mallinckrodt is considering options including filing for bankruptcy again, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Yunji Inc. YJ shares dropped 26.5% to $0.23. Yunji shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. UUU dipped 18.3% to $2.45.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX fell 18% to $1.0501.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM declined 17.7% to $213.50 after the company cut its second-quarter financial outlook.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS dropped 16.2% to $0.7885. Amyris initiated strategic transformation program and secured funding to deliver the company's planned cost reduction target of approximately $250 million from cost of goods sold.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL dropped 13.7% to $10.64.
- DMC Global Inc. BOOM fell 13.6% to $15.65.
- SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA declined 13.2% to $20.22.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV dropped 12.8% to $3.0850. Wedbush maintained Elevation Oncology with an Outperform and raised the price target from $4 to $6.
- Gannett Co., Inc. GCI fell 12.7% to $1.9650.
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ declined 11.1% to $13.76. Zumiez recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS dropped 10.9% to $12.11. Wedbush reiterated IGM Biosciences with an Outperform and maintained a $37 price target.
- Endava plc DAVA declined 10.8% to $45.97. Needham reiterated Endava with a Buy and maintained a $68 price target.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares fell 10.2% to $0.22 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Cibus, Inc. CBUS dropped 9.6% to $24.40.
- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. SHLT fell 9.1% to $11.55 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS shares dropped 7.9% to $0.27 after surging over 46% on Friday.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 6.8% to $54.24. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $48 to $43.
- PetMed Express, Inc. PETS declined 5.5% to $14.79.
