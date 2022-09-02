U.S. stocks closed mostly higher with the Dow Jones gaining around 146 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA dipped 33.7% to close at $60.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY tumbled 28.8% to close at $14.42.
- Semtech Corporation SMTC shares fell 27.2% to close at $33.65 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares declined 25.3% to close at $241.11 after the company issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI dropped 19.3% to close at $14.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Genesco Inc. GCO fell 18.4% to close at $46.16 as the company lowered FY23 forecast.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 15.6% to close at $50.53.
- Lands' End, Inc. LE fell 15.3% to settle at $11.70 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 14.4% to close at $30.26.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV fell 14% to settle at $171.42 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Samsara Inc. IOT fell 13% to close at $12.94 following Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG fell 12% to close at $57.50 following Q2 results.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 11.9% to close at $6.89. Polestar reported H1 sales of $1.04 billion.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN dipped 10.4% to settle at $45.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 10% to close at $19.92.
- Vicor Corporation VICR fell 10% to settle at $64.05.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC fell 9.6% to close at $18.03.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE declined 9.6% to close at $17.37.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN fell 8.9% to close at $38.33.
- Neogen Corporation NEOG dropped 9.1% to settle at $19.00.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS fell 8.6% to close at $145.57.
- Stem, Inc. STEM declined 8.4% to close at $14.40.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS declined 8% to settle at $310.01. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields and expectations of Fed rate hikes, which would impact growth stock valuations.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 7.7% to close at $139.37 following a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
- Hormel Foods Corporation HRL fell 6.6% to close at $46.98 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 earnings forecast.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR dipped 6.1% to close at $425.47.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3% to close at $82.33 following news that the chipmakers were slapped with certain chip export restrictions to China.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Big Losers From ThursdayTop LosersNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas