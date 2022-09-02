U.S. stocks closed mostly higher with the Dow Jones gaining around 146 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

Okta, Inc. OKTA dipped 33.7% to close at $60.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY tumbled 28.8% to close at $14.42.

Semtech Corporation SMTC shares fell 27.2% to close at $33.65 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares declined 25.3% to close at $241.11 after the company issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.

C3.ai, Inc. AI dropped 19.3% to close at $14.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Genesco Inc. GCO fell 18.4% to close at $46.16 as the company lowered FY23 forecast.

GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 15.6% to close at $50.53.

Lands' End, Inc. LE fell 15.3% to settle at $11.70 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 14.4% to close at $30.26.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV fell 14% to settle at $171.42 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Samsara Inc. IOT fell 13% to close at $12.94 following Q3 results.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG fell 12% to close at $57.50 following Q2 results.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 11.9% to close at $6.89. Polestar reported H1 sales of $1.04 billion.

Ciena Corporation CIEN dipped 10.4% to settle at $45.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 10% to close at $19.92.

Vicor Corporation VICR fell 10% to settle at $64.05.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC fell 9.6% to close at $18.03.

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE declined 9.6% to close at $17.37.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN fell 8.9% to close at $38.33.

Neogen Corporation NEOG dropped 9.1% to settle at $19.00.

Zscaler, Inc. ZS fell 8.6% to close at $145.57.

Stem, Inc. STEM declined 8.4% to close at $14.40.

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS declined 8% to settle at $310.01. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields and expectations of Fed rate hikes, which would impact growth stock valuations.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 7.7% to close at $139.37 following a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL fell 6.6% to close at $46.98 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 earnings forecast.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR dipped 6.1% to close at $425.47.

dipped 6.1% to close at $425.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3% to close at $82.33 following news that the chipmakers were slapped with certain chip export restrictions to China.