Apple, Amazon, HP And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 1,000 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Domo, Inc. DOMO shares tumbled 27.8% to close at $20.69 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts lowered their price target on the stock.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares dipped 21.3% to close at $24.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Open Text Corporation OTEX fell 14.4% to settle at $31.89 after the company announced it will acquire Micro Focus International for $6 billion.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 13.5% to close at $41.43. Dell Technologies reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Lantronix, Inc. LTRX fell 13.5% to close at $6.56 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS dropped 11.6% to close at $72.29.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE dipped 10.8% to close at $27.53.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST dipped 10.3% to settle at $25.21.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN fell 9.9% to settle at $21.28. Hain Celestial Group recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $457.01 million.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 9.8% to settle at $10.29. CureVac N.V. and GSK recently started a Phase 1 trial of the modified COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, administered as a booster dose to previous COVID-19 vaccination.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 9.8% to close at $34.89. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $35.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO fell 9.5% to close at $14.11. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- 3M Company MMM fell 9.5% to settle at $129.14.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM declined 9.5% to close at $56.26.
- RH RH fell 9.4% to close at $266.91.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 9.2% to settle at $162.60. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 8.9% to close at $50.17 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 8.9% to settle at $31.39. Shares of several tech companies traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 7.7% to close at $35.54.
- Block, Inc. SQ fell 7.7% to close at $68.87.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN fell 5.7% to close at $155.01 after Bloomberg reported acquisition talks with Merck stalled over purchase price.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 4.8% to close at $130.75. Shares of several technology companies at large traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 3.9% to settle at $268.09. Shares of several technology companies at large traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation
- Apple Inc. AAPL dropped 3.8% to close at $163.62. Shares of several technology companies traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.7% to close at $288.09.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.